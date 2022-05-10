x

May 10, 2022

The Greek American Community Is Making History with Ambassador George Tsunis

May 10, 2022
By Antonis H. Diamataris
ΤΕΛΕΤΗ ΕΠΙΔΟΣΗΣ ΔΙΑΠΙΣΤΕΥΤΗΡΙΩΝ ΣΤΗΝ ΠτΔ ΤΩΝ ΝΕΩΝ ΠΡΕΣΒΕΩΝ ΤΗΣ ΕΣΘΟΝΙΑΣ, ΤΗΣ ΚΟΥΒΑΣ ΚΑΙ ΤΩΝ ΗΠΑ(ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis presented his credentials to President Sakellaropoulou. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bolari)

These days something unprecedented is happening, something historic in the long history of our community: A child of a Greek is settling in the U.S. embassy in Athens.

This is not a son of the Community without knowledge and awareness of his origin and history.

This is someone who, as he stated at the event where he was honored by his compatriots from Platani, Nafpaktia, “It is an honor for me to be the U.S. Ambassador to Greece. But I will always be a son of Platanos.”

Everyone who can understand the meaning of these words is trembling with emotion and pride. Everyone who started as an immigrant and who struggled to survive, to take root, to teach their children the Greek way. Yes, we all understand the meaning of these words: “I will always be a son of Platanos.”

And what did this child, the new American ambassador to Greece, do when he arrived in Athens? He went for a walk in Plaka with his beloved mother Eleni. To enjoy the city, to relive memories of their previous family visits.

And there, by chance, they met a compatriot from Platanos! Pericles – whom they hugged and took pictures with. And George Tsunis posted that photo on Twitter.

I have no doubt that the ambassador will continue in the same spirit and with the same enthusiasm throughout his term. That he will travel to as many parts of Greece as he can, that he will embrace as many Greek men and women as he can, that he will talk to them about his parents – unfortunately his father is not alive to feel the pride he deserves.

Of course, George Tsunis is the American ambassador to Greece, and as such, he will support and promote the interests of the United States.

Relations between the two countries are at a historically high point, but there is a large range of interests common to both countries that could be further improved. And there Tsunis’ role will be important.

The Greek community in America, and Hellenes abroad in general, have reached the level of maturity. In other words, they have established strong roots in the countries where they live, they are able to effectively stand by Greece, when the motherland is ruled by a responsible leader. As it is today.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

