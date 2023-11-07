The Grand Patelli Hotel in Limnos Honored at the Greek Hospitality Awards 2023

Tourism

LIMNOS, Greece – The Grand Patelli hotel in Limnos was honored at the Greek Hospitality Awards 2023, where it was recognized with the silver in two categories. At the award ceremony in Athens, the Grand Patelli Hotel was represented by CEO of the management company The Smiley Guest Angeliki Kympritou and the hotel’s Director George Bletsogiannis.

The impressive award ceremony took place on October 20 at the Athenaeum InterContinental, under the auspices of the Greek Ministry of Tourism and the Greek National Tourism Organization. The Greek Hospitality Awards, honoring the best in Greek hospitality, was organized for the 9th consecutive year.

The Grand Patelli participated in the Best Greek New City Hotels and Best Greek Hotel Dining Experience categories, winning the Silver Award in both. This double recognition reflects the hotel’s dedication to providing excellent service and creating unforgettable experiences for its guests.

The Greek Hospitality Awards are a leading institution recognizing excellence in the field of hospitality in Greece, enhancing the prestige of the winners. Grand Patelli continues on its excellent path by remaining faithful to the expectations and ambitions of the Giokou family and the management company, as noted in their press release.