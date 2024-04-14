The grand parade on 5th Avenue is underway

They are the leader of the opposition and president of SYRIZA, Stefanos Kasselakis, the MEP of the New Democracy, Vangelis Meimarakis, the MPs Filippos Fortoma and Nina Kasimatis, Theophilos Xanthopoulos, Milena Apostolaki, the Greek Ambassador in Washington, Ekaterini Nasika, the Consul General of New York, Dinos Konstantinos and the candidate of the European Parliament of the New Democracy, Giorgos Avtia.
The previous evening they all attended the Teletharchs’ reception which was “overshadowed” by the hasty departure of the Minister of National Defence, Nikos Dendias, due to the events in Israel.
NEW YORK – Everything was ready at noon today, Sunday, April 14 for the parade on 5th Avenue where with the Hellenes of the New York Metropolitan Area will honor the anniversary of the start of the Greek Revolution of 1821.
NEW YORK — Twelve news organizations on Sunday urged presumptive presidential nominees Joe Biden and Donald Trump to agree to debates, saying they were a “rich tradition” that have been part of every general election campaign since 1976.
NEW YORK. The grand parade on 5th Avenue with which the Hellenism of New York is commemorating the anniversary of the Greek Revolution of 1821 is underway
Earlier, a praise service was held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, presided over by Archbishop Elpidophoros and in the presence of, among others, members of the Greek Parliament who arrived in New York to attend the important event.
NEW YORK – According to the latest news, the health of 68-year-old Irene Tahliabouris, who is still hospitalized with severe head injuries after being attacked by 16-year-old Jevan Prince on April 7 at the Church of St.
