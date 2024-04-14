The grand parade on 5th Avenue is underway

Events

NEW YORK. The grand parade on 5th Avenue with which the Hellenism of New York is commemorating the anniversary of the Greek Revolution of 1821 is underway

Earlier, a praise service was held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, presided over by Archbishop Elpidophoros and in the presence of, among others, members of the Greek Parliament who arrived in New York to attend the important event.

They are the leader of the opposition and president of SYRIZA, Stefanos Kasselakis, the MEP of the New Democracy, Vangelis Meimarakis, the MPs Filippos Fortoma and Nina Kasimatis, Theophilos Xanthopoulos, Milena Apostolaki, the Greek Ambassador in Washington, Ekaterini Nasika, the Consul General of New York, Dinos Konstantinos and the candidate of the European Parliament of the New Democracy, Giorgos Avtia.

The previous evening they all attended the Teletharchs’ reception which was “overshadowed” by the hasty departure of the Minister of National Defence, Nikos Dendias, due to the events in Israel.

