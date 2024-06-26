The Graduation Ceremony at Hellenic Classical Charter School in Brooklyn

Events

BROOKLYN, NY – The moving graduation ceremony for the 8th grade students of the Hellenic Classical Charter School in Brooklyn took place on June 25 in a packed auditorium.

Graduates received diplomas and awards, sang and gave emotional speeches about the school and their parents.

Superintendent of both of the Hellenic Classical Charter Schools (HCCS) in Brooklyn and Staten Island Christina Tettonis and Brooklyn Principal Natasha Caban, in their welcoming remarks, congratulated the students for the diligence and effort they have put in all these years, praised the teachers for the excellent pedagogical work they do, and thanked the parents for their love and support.

“We are very proud,” they said, “of the graduating class of 2024. All 53 students love learning, volunteering and are always eager to learn new things. It was the first preschool class when our school was founded and now teenagers are leaving with knowledge, resources and morals.

“All these years you have participated in many different events and programs that are traditions for our school and will forever be etched in your memory,” they said. “We will miss your daily smile, enthusiasm, vibrancy and energy. We are sure that you will become worthy citizens and you will contribute in your way to make the world a better place for everyone. The school has prepared you in the best possible way for your new journey. Continue in high school with the same zeal and diligence and remember that this is where your home and family will always be.”

School Board of Trustees President Charles Capetanakis congratulated the students on behalf of the board and wished them every success and happiness in their lives.

Valedictorian Taiga Matsumoto and Salutatorian Jonathan Bosque-Garcia thanked the teachers for everything they have taught them and their parents for the love and sacrifices they have made to raise them.

The 8th grade teachers, Angeliki Mousouroulis and Faye Michalakos, congratulated the graduates for their diligence and effort and wished for them to achieve all their goals and dreams in life.

HCCS Chief of Operations Joy Petrakos referred to the educational achievements of the school and the participation of students in many educational activities, such as math competitions, chess and basketball matches, parades, trips to Greece, and so much more.

Parent Teacher Association President Christopher Linares described graduation day as a tribute to the achievements, growth, and indomitable spirit of the graduates.

The keynote speaker of the ceremony was Bianca Rajpersaud, Staten Island’s 63rd District Leader-elect and member of the HCCS Board of Trustees.

Scholarships were also presented to students by Anthony Grigos on behalf of AHEPA Chapter 41.