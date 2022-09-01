x

September 1, 2022

The Government Will Continue to Support Households and Businesses, Mitsotakis Says

September 1, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΠΕΡΙΟΔΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΙΣ ΣΕΡΡΕΣ (ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during his visit to Serres. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The government will continue to support households and businesses to the extent that the state budget allows, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday during his visit to the “Koryfi” dairy factory in Serres.

The government is supporting the primary sector with a series of measures, he added.

As the prime minister said, the most important of the measures was to ensure the quality of the emblematic national product, feta cheese, and protect it against claims from other countries, but also to ensure that real feta finally gets the price it deserves, so that the farmers who supply the said unit with 15 tonnes of milk per day know that they too can get a decent price, which will allow them to continue the work they are doing.

He described the company as a dynamic and exporting one, saying that its products are conquering foreign markets.

Mitsotakis referred to the unprecedented energy crisis and underlined that the government will continue to support households and businesses, to the extent that the state budget allows, so that they can cope.

Greek Economy More Extrovert and Open Than in the Past, PM Mitsotakis Says

“I will not get tired of saying that there is no successful business that does not have satisfied employees and this is something that we will support as a government,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, addressing the employees of the office construction company “Dromeas” in Serres.

Mitsotakis assured them that his government will always stand by healthy entrepreneurship and noted that the Greek economy is today more extroverted than it was three years ago and that during this time the government has largely managed to reduce unemployment and create well-paid jobs.

“I believe that this is something that you have put into practice and I encourage you continue with even greater enthusiasm and with even greater momentum in this direction. Our government will always stand by sound entrepreneurship. Our first purpose when we came into this three years ago was to reduce unemployment and create well-paying jobs. We have achieved this to a large extent. Much more needs to be done, but jobs are not created without the private domain. And if there is not an appropriate framework that encourages entrepreneurs to invest, that allows us to reduce their taxes, make things easier for them with issues such as electricity costs, to simplify licensing, then there will be no business boom. This is something that we have achieved to a large extent, and because of this the Greek economy is today much more open than it was three years ago. It’s not only due to tourism, it’s also due to many other businesses, like yours, who dared and are now reaping the rewards of the entrepreneurial risk they took.”

