April 21, 2023

The Gods and Heroes of Greek Mythology in Beijing

April 21, 2023
By Athens News Agency
The gods and heroes of Greek mythology in Beijing. (Photo: Courtesy of the Greek Embassy in Beijing to Athens News Agency)

BEIJING – More than 6 million Chinese will have the opportunity to admire the gods and heroes of Greek mythology at the first large-scale digital art exhibition in China, which is organised with the support and cooperation of the Greek Embassy in Beijing, at the Solana Bejing Mall, the largest shopping and entertainment mall in the Chinese capital.

With the assistance of virtual reality and a multimedia application for mobile phones, visitors to the exhibition will be able to watch, among others, Zeus on his throne above the entrance gate of the popular mall, the winged Pegasus flying in the skies above the complex of cinemas and Dionysus serving Greek wine to the visitors of the restaurants. At the same time, in a specially designed space in the central square, inside a replica of an ancient Greek helmet 6 meters high, a 3D video with scenes from Greek mythology will be shown. The exhibition is accompanied by advertising spots of the Greek National Tourism Organization, in selected parts of the shopping centre.

“Our myths and traditions have always served as a bridge between the two cultures. With this exhibition, our Chinese friends will have the opportunity to almost touch the ancient Greek gods and heroes, enjoying a truly exciting experience,” the Ambassador of Greece to China, Dr. Evgenios Kalpyris said.

The exhibition, which will open on Saturday, April 22, will run until the end of June. Then it will travel to the 478 malls across the Chinese territory operated by the Wanda Group, which has the management of Solana Beijing.

The exhibition budget exceeded a total of 700,000 euros, which was fully invested by the organizers Solana Beijing, ONEK MR+ and the Wanda Group, while the realisation of the digital presentations and the development of the software took more than six months.

The shopping centre is visited daily by approximately 70,000 people.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

