The Global Greek Film Initiative Hosts Inaugural Benefit Event in Los Angeles

Left to right: Consul General of Greece in Los Angeles Ioannis Stamatekos, Athena De Busk, Tina Kolovos, Katerina Zacharia PhD, George Kolovos, and Sonia Liza Kenterman. (Photo: Urbanite Media and Heart Spark Studios)

LOS ANGELES – On May 4, over 100 guests attended the Global Greek Film Initiative (GGFI) Benefit Event at the Wilshire Country Club to support new and expanding programs including the annual Los Angeles Greek Film Festival (LAGFF), and raise funds.

The evening was presented by GGFI leaders Lia Bozonelis, Ersi Danou, Aris Katopodis and Director of Development Katerina Hoyo-Frederickson, and co-hosted by GGFI Trustee Theane Evangelis and GGFI supporter Jim Kousoulas. GGFI Dignitaries attending included actress, producer, author Nia Vardalos who offered introductory remarks, former studio executive and producer Jim Gianopulos, former HBO executive and producer Kary Antholis, director and producer Will Speck, actors Christos Vasilopoulos and Zina Wilde, tech entrepreneur Marily Nika, animator Aliki Theofilopoulos, music composers George Kallis and Kostas Christides, and talent agent Peter Kallinteris.

Distinguished guests included Consul General of Greece in Los Angeles Ioannis Stamatekos, Honorary Consul General of Cyprus in Los Angeles Andreas Kyprianides, Fr. Gary Kyriakou, longtime festival donors George and Tina Kolovos, LAGFF Board Member Alex Kalognomos, Trustee Carol Contes, and popular singer Vassy.

Guests enjoyed cocktails, dinner, and live entertainment by The Greek Rebetiko Trio founded by Dimitris Mann, featuring Taso Comandesu and Eirini Nomikou. The event was coordinated by Dena Romios / Power Muse Productions.

GGFI is strategically designed to establish an array of new annual programs to promote cultural exchange between Greece, the U.S. and the Hellenic Diaspora, service opportunities for employment and economic growth within Greece and be the North American hub and global one-stop collective for Greek film programs and initiatives.

Now in its 17th year, LAGFF is growing rapidly with amplified programming over two weekends June 3-11, including screenings of new Greek films and films by Greek filmmakers, live Q&As.

LAGFF’s Opening Night takes place on Saturday, June 3 and includes a tribute to a Greek-American master who has greatly contributed to American literature and film industry, the novelist, screenwriter, producer, showrunner George Pelecanos who will be presented with the Honorary Orpheus Award by industry executive, director, and producer Kary Antholis.

Opening Night is sponsored by the UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture. The UCLA SNF Center is hosting the event for the third year in a row.

Opening Night honoree George Pelecanos will also lead a Masterclass at Los Angeles City College on Sunday, June 4 while the Hollywood Scene & Be Seen party takes place on Thursday, June 8. The Filmmaker Brunch is set for Saturday, June 10 and the Orpheus Awards on Closing Night, Sunday, June 11 with panels, discussions, and networking, along with lots of fun are also part of the festival.

The LAGFF’s mission is to ensure the future sustainability of the organization as well as increase its presence locally, nationally and internationally across the field of entertainment. A longtime sponsor and patron of the arts and Hellenic culture has pledged up to $500,000 as an endowment to sustain the future of the organization, provided that they match the fund. This year everyone’s support is pivotal to LAGFF reaching this fundraising challenge. Donate and be part of LAGFF’s growth and community.

For more information and to donate, please visit www.lagff.org and click on the donate button in the upper right corner.