Church

The First Salutations at Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas in Staten Island

March 6, 2023
By Michalis Kakias
A-Χαιρετισμοί-1-1-scaled
The chanters of Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas from left: Tula Lello, Stacy Anastou, and Savvas Papasavvas. (Photo TNH/Michalis Kakias)

STATEN ISLAND – The first part of the Lenten Salutation services in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary was reverently celebrated at Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Staten Island on March 3.

The presiding priest Fr. Nicholas Petropoulakos, in his message send to The National Herald said: “Once again this year we welcome all Christians to Holy and Great Lent, the most important period of the ecclesiastical year, which includes, like the Divine Liturgy every Sunday, rich services and solemn devotional opportunities, which, combined with fasting, assist all of us to achieve greater spiritual concentration and self-knowledge, which is a means of achieving eternal life.”

Savvas Papasavvas, the head chanter, Stacey Anastos, chanter, and assistant chanter Tula Lello wished the congregants a blessed Lent, health, and joy, praying for a Holy Easter and good fortune for all.

 

The presiding priest of the Holy Trinity-St. Nicholas parish in Staten Island, Fr. Nicholas Petropoulakos. (Photo TNH/Michalis Kakias)

Video

