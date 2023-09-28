The First Lady of Cyprus Visited St. Demetrios School in Astoria

First Lady of the Republic of Cyprus Philippa Karsera Christodoulidis visited the main campus of Saint Demetrios School in Astoria on September 22. (Photo: St. Demetrios School)
ASTORIA – First Lady of the Republic of Cyprus Philippa Karsera Christodoulidis visited the main campus of Saint Demetrios School in Astoria on September 22. She was welcomed by administration, faculty, and students in grades 4-12 who presented her with a bouquet of flowers.
The First Lady toured the school facilities and was genuinely impressed by the communication skills of the students, their knowledge of Greek and Cypriot history, and their enthusiasm for the arts- especially traditional Greek dance.
Ms. Karsera Christodoulidis promised that she would return for another visit, next time with her spouse, President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulidis- who has studied extensively in New York, earning degrees from Queens College, CUNY and New York University. She also indicated her interest in welcoming students from Saint Demetrios High School to Cyprus for a summer learning experience.
NEW YORK – The Cyprus Children's Fund (CCF) dedicated to the mission of its Scholarship Program, helping Hellenic students who study at American Universities, has selected 16 students for its 2023 Scholarship Awards for a total amount of $34,500.
