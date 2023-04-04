x

The First Glyfada Maritime Pro-Am Tournament Held on April 1

April 4, 2023
By The National Herald
6_Glyfada Maritime Pro-Am_by Dimitris Andritsos Photography
The Glyfada Maritime Pro-Am took place on April 1. (Photo by Dimitris Andritsos Photography)

ATHENS – The first pro-am golf tournament ever held in Greece for the maritime community was held at Glyfada Golf Course with more than 80 leading executives participating from seven countries, the United States, China, Japan, United Kingdom, France, Italy and Greece, on April 1. The event was held under the auspices of the Greek Ministry of Tourism.

Consisting of four members each, 21 teams took part in the tournament. Each team consisted of one professional golfer and three amateur athletes from the maritime industry. The participants had the opportunity to compete on a historic 18-hole, par 72 golf course in the Municipality of Glyfada in a green space, set in a landscape of low hills, with large trees and low Mediterranean vegetation. The Glyfada Golf Course ‘K. Karamanlis’ matches all international standards as a spot for sport, recreation and culture, with an excellent view. Glyfada Maritime Pro-Am contributed to the development of golf’s relations with the maritime industry, the promotion of sports tourism in the Municipality of Glyfada and the wider region, and to the creation of cultural awareness and values in golf.

Greek PGA golfer and organizer of the Glyfada Maritime Pro-Am Thanos Karantzias. (Photo by Dimitris Andritsos Photography)
Panos Pantazopoulos received the ‘Longest Drive’ award from Kelly Kochila, Founder of Auguste at the Glyfada Maritime Pro-Am. (Photo by Dimitris Andritsos Photography)
Marinos Giannopoulos won the ‘Closest to the Pin’ award which was presented by Thanos Kyriazis, Managing Director of Miele Hellas, at the Glyfada Maritime Pro-Am. (Photo by Dimitris Andritsos Photography)

The first maritime pro-am tournament offered competitive action and countless thrills. Participants of Glyfada Maritime Pro-Am competed, at a team level, in a scramble, claiming prizes for the top three positions in the overall standings. Moreover, non-golfers had the opportunity to attend a Golf Clinic.

The event concluded with the awards ceremony which was held at the outdoor area of the highly aesthetic, all-day Colonial restaurant at Golf Prive in Glyfada, of the Papatheoharis Group of Companies, with an endless beautiful view of the golf course.

In the context of the event, recognized Greek PGA golfer and organizer of the Glyfada Maritime Pro-Am Thanos Karantzias stated: “We organized the first golf tournament for the maritime community that combines the participation of professional golfers with amateur athletes of the maritime industry with great success. I would like to sincerely thank all the sponsors, supporters, the Glyfada Golf Course and all the partners who stood by us in order to achieve this unique result. Their response was unprecedented and the excellent cooperation we had with the people of the golf course helped us to showcase the sports tourism of the Municipality of Glyfada in the best possible way, organizing a tournament of high standards. Congratulations to all the winners. We will mark our calendars for the Greek Maritime Golf Event, September 7-10, 2023, at Costa Navarino.”

The third place team at the Glyfada Maritime Pro-Am. (Photo by Dimitris Andritsos Photography)

In the overall team standings, the team of Sofronis, Fragistas, Patiniotis, and Roussos won first place. Alex Syomin, Director of Mainline Shipping Company, presented the award to the first-place team. Second place went to the team of Samakovlis V., Hatzis, Coustas, and Kasimis and their award was presented to them by Theo Xenakoudis Chief Commercial Officer / Managing Director, Piraeus-Greece of IRI/The Marshall Islands Registry; Nikos Markakis General Manager of Jotun Hellas Ltd, Jotun Performance Coatings; Ioannis Chiotopoulos Senior Vice President & Regional Manager of DNV South East Europe, Middle East & Africa; and Vassia Avdela, Member of the Board of Directors of Marine Tours, while the team of Karantzias P., Kanellakis, Chiotopoulos, and Dalakouras took third place and their award was presented to them by Harry Theoharis, Parliamentary Spokesperson and MP of New Democracy North Sector.

Marinos Giannopoulos won the ‘Closest to the Pin’ award which was presented by Thanos Kyriazis, Managing Director of Miele Hellas, and Panos Pantazopoulos received the ‘Longest Drive’ award from Kelly Kochila, Founder of Auguste. The first three teams received prizes and Messinian Spa gifts while the first team received additional gifts from Beluga Translatlantic premium vodka. In the special category ‘Closest to the Pin’ the winner received a gift from Miele Hellas.

The second place team at the Glyfada Maritime Pro-Am. (Photo by Dimitris Andritsos Photography)
The first place team at the Glyfada Maritime Pro-Am. (Photo by Dimitris Andritsos Photography)

Glyfada Maritime Pro-Am was attended by some of the most significant maritime companies from Greece, as well as more top Greek companies that supported the event. Mainline Shipping Company was the event’s Gold Sponsor. IRI/The Marshall Islands Registry, Jotun Hellas, DNV and Marine Tours were the Silver Sponsors. Miele was the Official Sponsor.

As part of the event, Miele Hellas hosted an Exclusive Brunch for the invited journalists, highlighting the company’s desire to expand its operations in the field of Marine Appliances as well as the innovative products and services available for it. Miele, as a global leader in home appliances of high innovation and quality, offers unique experiences, inspired by the company’s DNA, ‘Life Beyond Ordinary’.

The Glyfada Maritime Pro-Am took place on April 1. (Photo by Dimitris Andritsos Photography)
The Glyfada Maritime Pro-Am took place on April 1. (Photo by Dimitris Andritsos Photography)
The Glyfada Maritime Pro-Am took place on April 1. (Photo by Dimitris Andritsos Photography)

The tournament was organized by Birdie Events and ActiveMedia Group. The event was exclusively addressed to distinguished executives of the Greek maritime community.

Hashtag: #greekmaritimegolfevent

More information about the Glyfada Maritime Pro-Am is available online: website: www.greekmaritimegolf.gr/glyfada-maritime/.

E-mail: [email protected].

