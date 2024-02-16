The First B2B Cyprus Diaspora Forum to Take Place in March 6-9 in Limassol

General News

The Cyprus Diaspora Forum takes place at the Parklane Resort and Spa in Limassol, Cyprus, March 6-9. Photo: Courtesy of Cyprus Diaspora Forum

LIMASSOL – The Cyprus Diaspora Forum, founded by Paul Lambis, takes place at the Parklane Resort and Spa in Limassol, Cyprus, March 6-9. The four-day B2B event will bring together Cypriot diaspora communities, prominent figures from Cyprus’ public and private sectors, media, academia, and civic society with the goal of recognizing and promoting the importance of Cyprus’ diaspora while strengthening relations through entrepreneurship, innovation, philanthropy, cultural and social engagement.

In addition to prominent business professionals and talented Cypriots of the Diaspora who will be attending the event, the Cyprus Diaspora Forum has attracted a high level of interest from HNWI and foreign investors interested in the island’s growth sectors and its unique investment opportunities.

“The Cyprus Diaspora Forum is an annual global gathering that will honor and promote the entrepreneurial and inventive spirit of Cypriots of the Diaspora, Cypriots, and friends of Cyprus,” Paul Lambis said. “We are delighted to be hosting remarkable individuals as keynote speakers at the event, which will bring together a global community for meaningful networking, knowledge exchange, entrepreneurial spotlights, philanthropic causes, and cultural influences.”

Special guests include retail magnate and entrepreneur Theo Paphitis, internationally renowned psychologist and author Dr. Linda Papadopoulos, chief strategy and growth officer of the Royal Group Peter Abraam, property developer, businessman and philanthropist John Christodoulou, Libra Group Executive Chairman George Logothetis, chief therapeutics officer Dr. Panteli Theocharous, TV host and presenter Tonia Buxton, president of New Greek TV USA & Canada Yanna Darilis, cultural activist Tasoula Hadjitofi, medical doctor, IOC commission member, founder of Winds of Change Dr. Sophia Papamichalopoulos, Recording Academy President Panos Panay, and many more.

“The response so far has been phenomenal, and I am surprised by the number of Cypriots and foreigners who have expressed their willingness to support the event,” Lambis added.

The event is open to companies, startups, entrepreneurs, research institutions, universities, and other organizations of any field as the forum covers a variety of different sectors.

Topics addressed at the event include: The role of the Diaspora, Hospitality and Tourism, Health and Wellness, Media, Culture and Arts, Film, TV and Drama, Sports, Literature, Education, Social Conscience, International Relations, Finance, The Legal Chapter, Energy, Shipping Industry, Real Estate, Entrepreneurship, and The Future of Business.

The Cyprus Diaspora Forum will conclude on March 9 with a formal gala dinner and the coveted CYDIA Awards 2024, an annual award ceremony celebrating diaspora individuals in several categories, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, which will be given to an individual who has made a significant impact on many individuals or organizations or who exemplifies what it means to be an ambassador of Cyprus abroad.

The event is supported by the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Enterprise Europe Network (EEN Cyprus), Invest Cyprus, Cyprus Seeds, TechIsland, Cyprus Business Group, and various other organizations both in Cyprus and abroad.

Tickets available online: www.cyprusdiasporaforum.com/tickets.

View the trailer on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uRconwwc9Vw.