The First Akronaflpia Festival with Artistic Director Thodoris Gonis

The dramatic view from the Akronaflpia fortress in Greece. Photo: Courtesy of Akronaflpia Festival
NAFPLION – The Municipality of Nafplion invited the poet and director Thodoris Gonis to take the reins as the Artistic Director of the new Akronaflpia Festival which is raising the curtain this year for the first time, from August 26 to September 9.
With an international stamp and a program inspired by the historic site of Nafplion itself, the new festival, based on the thematic axes of theatre, music, visual arts, history and literature, is set to establish a rich mosaic of activities, inviting significant members of the art world on an annual basis to present their work and at the same time create their own productions, which will form the core of the festival’s identity.
The detailed program for the Akronaflpia Festival will be announced in the coming days.
