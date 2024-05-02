The Fine Wines and Fascinating Winery of the Vourvoukelis Estate in Avdira

Wine & Spirits

On the coast of Thrace, south of the regional unit of Xanthi and washed by the Thracian sea, lies Avdira, AKA Abdera, the homeland of Democritus the father of the atomic theory, the philosopher Leucippus, and the great sophist Protagoras. Viniculture flourished in the hilly areas of the region since antiquity, as is related in the great lyric poet Pindar’s paean. In the Byzantine era, Avdira, together with the region of Maronia, constituted one of the wine regions of Byzantium and it was here that the celebrated Pamiti wine (from the ancient Greek ‘Pan-methi’) was produced. At the time of the Ottoman Empire, the French consul in Constantinople likened the area to that of France’s Bordeaux region in one of his reports to Paris. At the end of the 19th century the vineyard was destroyed by phylloxera (vine louse) and the locals turned to tobacco cultivation. After 1923, refugees from East Thrace and Asia Minor settled in the area and planted small family vineyards again which were also destroyed in the 1960’s. From that time to the 1990’s there was no viniculture in the area.

THE VOURVOUKELIS ESTATE

In 1999, the family of Nikos and Flora Vourvoukeli planted 2 hectares on the fertile hills of the area with indigenous and foreign wine grape varieties, with a view to realizing their vision of reviving the famous Avdira vineyards.

The endeavor gradually developed into a privately owned 10-hectare vineyard. At present, two of the sons, Georgios and Odysseas, are involved with winegrowing and wine making, having both had extensive education and training in the field.

The traditional winery of the Vourvoukeli family, which accepts visitors, was completed in 2005. It is located at the entrance of Avdira, on the provincial road 20 km from the town of Xanthi and 40 km from the Kavala International Airport Megas Alexandros.

THE WINERY

The winery features state-of-the-art equipment, operating under strict HACCP food safety controls and certified with ISO 22000 to ensure quality.

At Vourvoukelis Estate the visitor has the opportunity to experience the wine ritual, being informed about the production process and visiting the cellar with the oak barrels where the wine ageing process takes place under controlled humidity and temperature levels, as well as the area where the bottled wine is kept in order to develop and mature under natural temperature and humidity conditions. There is also a reception area for visitors, an event hall for exhibitions, and lectures and a tasting hall for those wishing to be introduced to the art and philosophy of wine.

MICROCLIMATE

The region is characterized by low temperatures after dusk, adequate rainfall for the water resources of the vineyard and particular soil type. The indigenous varieties grown are the primeval red Limnio, , the powerful white Assyrtiko, and the rose Thracian Pamiti. Of the international varieties, those grown include the celebrated Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc, the popular red Syrah, and Merlot. The cultivation expands on hills at an altitude of 100-250 meters, further or closer to the Thracian Sea but always around the community of Avdira. The selection of the specific areas where the different varieties are grown was made based on scientific study in cooperation with acknowledged agriculturists and oenologists. Selection choices depend on the particularities of each variety so as to achieve optimal adaptation to the microclimate of the area around Avdira.

The bulk of the red varieties are grown in the south, closer to the Thracian sea, while most of the whites occupy the north part. Thus, the best possible grape quality is achieved, from the plot of land chosen for cultivation to the processing in the modern winery of the Vourvoukelis Family.

