The Fight Against Opioid Abuse in Greece, The Terrible Toll Taken

ATHENS – Abuse and overdoses from opioid painkillers are a crisis around the world in many countries – including Greece – but agencies and people experienced in helping deal with them are trying to counter it.

In a report, the World Health Organization (WHO) pointed to one, Fotini Leobilla, who began using them in the 1980’s and whose husband died from an overdose in 1998, spurring her to act and recover.

She told the agency that she is “haunted by the countless overdose victims” whom she has met along the way, with Athens having recovery centers that offer assistance to the addicted.

Of the 645,000 deaths worldwide annually from the painkillers about one-third are caused by overdoses and the others by abuse as governments struggle with how to deal with it.

Besides expanding access to treatment for substance use disorder, in March 2023, Greece’s Ministry of Health and the drug recovery agency OKANA, backed by Prime Minister Mitsotakis, expanded access to a medication that can reverse opioid overdose within seconds, allowing the use of naloxone.

The City of Athens municipality joined the Partnership for Healthy Cities and an alliance of agencies to improve emergency response and treatment for people who use drugs.

Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis, and the Ministry of Health along with stakeholders in the field are pushing for a law to make naloxone more accessible, including to friends and families of people who use drugs.

Naloxone is now available in Greece to most health-care workers, but Leobilla said she hopes access can be expanded so that everyone who uses drugs or could witness an opioid overdose can have the medication ready.

The city, OKANA and the Organization Against Addictions (KETHEA) have teamed to provide a support system for users.

OKANA President Athanasios Theocharis, has helped pave the way toward a long-term and comprehensive therapeutic approach that is accessible to anyone struggling with opioid dependence, said the WHO.

That therapy helps restore physical and mental health, as well as the re-integration of individuals into society. Among their services, OKANA provides 64 facilities with opioid substitution therapy treatment centers,75 prevention centers and a drug consumption room.

Naloxone is administered by OKANA’s health professionals and street workers in the field, and this is saving lives, with 373 people trained, resulting in 131 overdose cases reversed, saving lives..

Bakoyannis made naloxone a central part of the city’s strategy to prevent deaths from opioid overdose by adding medication to the toolkit and empowering more communities (family, friends, and street work teams) that are trained to approach people and build trusting relationships.

This approach aligns with WHO Guidelines on Community Management of Opioid Overdose, which recommends that people likely to witness an opioid overdose should have access to naloxone and be instructed in its administration to help prevent opioid overdose.

“Medicines like naloxone and methadone are deemed essential by WHO to prevent and respond to drug overdoses and to treat drug use disorders,” WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said.

The City of Athens was recognized for an initiative in March by the WHO, Bloomberg Philanthropies and Vital Strategies at the Inaugural Partnership for Healthy Cities Summit in London.

“Gone are the days when each of us did our own thing, guided by our own good intentions. We must unite our voice with every agency, scientist, and family in order to change the legislative framework governing naloxone,” said Bakoyannis.

“Too many Athenians do not have access due to bureaucratic procedures. The failure of this model is obvious, it has reinforced a stigma rather than raising awareness,” he said.

Leobilla said she remembers using opioids with someone who overdosed, but the fear of her own legal consequences nearly led her to leave the friend behind before she called for emergency help that saved a life.

“It is with an urgency born from my own experiences that I advocate for this life-saving antidote to be embraced and made widely accessible. Naloxone is not just a medication; it is a beacon of hope, a second chance, and an opportunity to reclaim lives otherwise lost to the shadows of addiction,” she said.