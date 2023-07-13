The FIBA 3X3 Stoiximan AegeanBall Festival 2023 Broke All Records

SPORTS

SYROS – The Stoiximan AegeanBall Festival 2023, the largest 3X3 tournament in Greece took place July 7-9 in Syros, the Princess of the Cyclades, with thousands in attendance turning the historic Miaouli Square and the imposing Town Hall of Ermoupolis into the ultimate basketball destination.

The event highlighted the sports tourism of Syros, filling the hotels with people, with visitors staying on the island for at least three days. For the fifth year, the vision of Georgios Printezis, turned Ermoupolis into the capital of basketball again and contributed to the sport and the society of the island. With the kind sponsorship of the event’s Title Sponsor, Stoiximan, a donation of 20,000 euros was made to the Municipality of Syros-Ermoupoli for the reconstruction of the outdoor basketball court of Pagus Syros, the official opening of which took place on July 6, making the message a reality of the event, we play basketball “for Syros”. The check was presented by the Stoiximan Vice President Panos Konstantopoulos, to Syros-Ermoupoli Mayor Nikolaos Levadaras.

The neighborhoods around Miaouli Square were filled with hundreds of children, basketballs and big smiles. Once again, amateur sports were highlighted through the organization and global stars and those beloved from the artistic field participated.

On July 6, Real Madrid and Euroleague legend Joe Arlauckas, returned to Syros and coached children in the clinics held for the first time as part of the tournament for the island’s two basketball clubs, AO Ermoupolis and Aris Syros.

With an average of 2,500 people per day, far exceeding last year’s limit, the Stoiximan AegeanBall Festival broke a new attendance record for the tournament and for Greek 3X3 events.

Another record was broken in the official FIBA 3×3 with 127 teams and 508 participants, ages 8 to 53, in the four packed outdoor basketball courts set up in Ermoupolis, while the winning team of the Elite category also won a direct ticket to the finals of the 3X3 World Championship to be held in Qatar.

But all the records were broken by this year’s prizes of the event. More specifically, the 1st team of the U11-U17 category won bluetooth headphones, while the 2nd team received official balls and jerseys of the event signed by Printezis. The 1st team in the Open 18+ – Elite category won Tesla smart TVs and the 2nd won tablets. Also, in the Veterans 35+ category, the 1st team won tablets and the 2nd team won bluetooth speakers. Finally, the winners of the contests from the U11-U17 categories won waterproof cameras and the Open 18+ – Elite and Veterans 35+ categories won Tesla smart TVs.

On July 9, the cosmopolitan capital of the Cyclades welcomed some of the biggest names in world basketball, from the biggest NBA and EuroLeague basketball leagues, who competed alongside the two-time Euroleague champion and record holder Printezis. EuroLeague Legend Dimitris Diamantidis, Serbian international center Nikola Milutinov, French international center, member of the EuroLeague top five for the 2022-23 season and this year’s Adriatic League champion Mathias Lessort, Serbian forward of the Oklahoma City Thunder participated in the VIP League. Aleksej Pokusevski, EuroLeague and Real Madrid legend Joe Arlauckas, Greek National team captain and two-time EuroLeague champion, Kostas Papanikolaou, international forward Ioannis Papapetrou, international guard Giannoulis Larentzakis, EuroLeague best new player Yam Madar, the first Greek woman to compete in the WNBA Anastasia Kostakis, the European Champion Katerina Halikia, the world champion and Olympic gold medalist with the national deaf team Stefania Patera, and the international athletes Anna Niki Stamolambrou and Eleanna Christinaki. The composition of this year’s VIP League was enriched with names such as Fotoula Volonaki, Haris Giannopoulos, Kostis Gondikas, Vassilis Kavvadas, Giorgos Kamberidis, Zois Karampelas, Katia Mavria, Stergios Brikits, Nelly Bibiri, Homeris Netzipoglou, Georgia Dai, Natasa Danou, Giorgos Papapetrou, Katerina Spatharou, Vassilis Christidis, Georgia Veloudou, Panagiotis Christoforos while the teams were completed by Dimitris Kyrsanidis, Dimosthenis Tzoumanis and Stoiximan Vice President Panos Konstantopoulos. The athletes formed the teams Stoiximan Warriors, IKEA Homies, COSMOTE Bolts, adidas Dragons, ONEX Tigers, OROeORA Lions while the winners of the Elite category Blue Star Elite competed with them. The winner of the VIP League was the ONEX Tigers team of Pokusevski, Larentzakis, Gondikas, Volonakis, Christoforou, Stamolambros with Giannoulis Larentzakis also winning the title of MVP.

On July 8, the Celebrity Game was held, which brought to Syros, beloved figures of sports and the artistic field. Next to Mike Fountedakis, the “voice” of the organization in the competitive part, was the beloved journalist and presenter Maria Bekatorou who together presented the Celebrity Game. The teams of Stoiximan Warriors, IKEA Homies, adidas Dragons, ONEX Tigers, Blue Star Dolphins and COSMOTE Bolts included two-time Olympic ring champion Lefteris Petrounias, gold medalist in athletics Fani Halkia, silver medalist in water polo Marios Kapotsis, world champion in track cycling Christos Volikakis, the world parkour champion Dimitris Kyrsanidis, the former international soccer player and European champion Angelos Basinas, the gymnastics champion, Vasiliki Millousi, the leading actors Pygmalion Dadakaridis, Petros Lagoutis, George Gerontidakis, Nicoleta Kotsailidou, Stergios Andoulas, the popular comedian and radio producer Fanis Lambropoulos, presenter and radio producer Nikolas Raptis, presenter Giorgos Lentzas, stand-up comedian Lefteris Mitsopoulos, businessman Kostas Anagnostopoulos, gymnastics and calisthenics coach Giorgos Hatzievstathiou, businessman Dimitris Alexandrou, Dimosthenis Tzoumanis, o floor manager Pavlos Galakteros, while positions in their teams were also filled by Anastasia Kostakis, Katerina Halikia, Natasha Danou, Nelly Bibiri, Georgia Dai, Katia Mavria, Georgia Veloudou, Stoiximan VP Konstantopoulos and Stoiximan Commercial Director Nikos Fligos.

The winner of the Celebrity Game was the ONEX Tigers team of Kyrsanidis, Millousi, Halikia, Lambropoulos, Tzoumanis, and Anagnostopoulos.

The Celebrity Game and the VIP League were televised live by COSMOTE TV.

