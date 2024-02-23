x

February 23, 2024

The Festival of Greek Dances of the Metropolis of San Francisco (Photos)

February 23, 2024
By Theodore Kalmoukos
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros was in attendance to watch the 2024 Folk Dance and Choral Festival today February 16th, 2024. His Eminence Metropolitan Gerasimos of San Francisco and His Grace Bishop Ioannis of Phocaea were also present at the 2024
A dance group is getting ready to perform traditional Greek dances at the Festival beneath the Greek flag. Photo: COA/Dimitrios Panagos

BOSTON – The 47th consecutive Folk Dance Festival (FDF) of the Metropolis of San Francisco, was recently held in the city of Anaheim, CA.

The Festival is organized under the supervision of Metropolitan Gerasimos of San Francisco. It lasted for three days, and as usual, about two-and-a-half thousand children, teenagers, and young adults participated, along with parents, Parish Councils, and some priests from the communities within the jurisdiction of the Metropolis of San Francisco.

Metropolitan Gerasimos stated to The national Herald the that “the Festival had a lot of enthusiasm, great excitement, and vision for the future.”

He emphasized that “it exceeded all expectations of success. Forty-five communities, 108 dance groups, and four and a half thousand people participated. It was a literal celebration of Greek valor and the presentation of Greece, especially by the new generation of our Omogenia.” He added, “I feel great pride for our children because they reflect the good families in which they were born and raised. They are characterized by faith, politeness, good manners – what we call ethos.”

Archibishop Elpidophoros of America offered the ‘Agiasmos’ service. He is seen blessing the participants of the Festival. Photo: COA/Dimitrios Panagos

It is noted that the dance groups engaged in a noble competition of dance performances, and at the end, there was an award ceremony and grand banquet. Archbishop Elpidophoros of America was also present at the Festival, who along with Metropolitan Gerasimos welcomed the children of the dance groups and their parents. The Archbishop conducted an ’Agiasmos’ service and blessed the children who participated in the festival. Also present was Bishop Ioannis of Phocaea, the chancellor of the Metropolis of San Francisco, while Archbishop Elpidophoros was accompanied by the chancellor of the Archdiocese of America, Fr. Nektarios Papazafiropoulos, and Archdeacon Dionysios Papiris.

The Archbishop in his remarks among other things said that “all of you are to be congratulated for this extraordinary event! Like a Greek line dance, you are all connected to one another in the infinite chain of love and relationships that bind us together as one Church under the lordship of Christ. In these coming days, build on these relationships! Find ways for even deeper connections to yourself, to your faith, and to your fellow Orthodox Christians. The ties that bind you are stronger than you might suppose. As you lift your voices and your bodies in the artful songs and dances that you will offer, lift your hearts and minds as well to perceive the music and dance of creation that our Lord has gifted us.”

Another dance group with beautiful costumes danced with pride and enthusiasm. Photo: COA/Dimitrios Panagos

It is reminded that the program of the dances of the Metropolis of San Francisco started under the late Metropolitan Anthony, expanded over the years, and continuing to become more structured and organized until today.

Metropolitan Gerasimo, as part of the Festival, hosted a dinner for the priests, also attended by Archbishop Elpidophoros. Also present were Bishop Ioannis of Phocaea, as well as the new president of the Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in Boston, Dr. Demetrios Katos, who had the opportunity to converse with priests, members of parish councils, and young people about the School. Dr. Katos assumed his duties on February 1.

The Greek dance festival concluded with the celebration of the Divine Liturgy held in the grand ballroom of the hotel where the performances took place. Hundreds of faithful of all ages and generations participated. As part of the festival, the Archons of the Ecumenical Throne in the region of California organized a dinner attended by Archbishop Elpidophoros, Metropolitan Gerasimos, Bishop Ioannis of Phocaea, Archons with their spouses, as well as Dr. Katos.

From the dinner that Metropolitan Gerasimos offered to his priests. Shown is Archbishop Elpidophoros of America. Photo: COA/Dimitrios Panagos
The new president of Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology spoke during the dinner to the clergy of California. Photo: COA/Dimitrios Panagos
From the Divine Liturgy at the Anaheim the Marriot, Archbishop Elpidophoros presiding. Photo: COA/Dimitrios Panagos
A commemorative photo of the dinner hosted by the Archons of California. Photo: COA/Dimitrios Panagos



