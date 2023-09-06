The Federation of Dodecanese Societies of America Pays Tribute to Nikos Andriotis

United States

NEW YORK – The work and contributions of Nikos Andriotis, both to the Greek-American community and to his homeland, Nisyros, were praised in a statement by the Federation of Dodecanese Societies of America.

In the announcement, it is emphasized that Nikos Andriotis served as an “example to emulate,” highlighting that his absence “creates a huge void in the expatriate community.”

The announcement further states:

“Along with the entire Hellenic community, the entire Dodecanesian community, and the Hellenic Diaspora, we mourn the passing of Nikos Andriotis from this life. The former president and honorary president of the historic communities of St. Demetrios and St. Katherine in Astoria, New York, Nikos Andriotis, a Grand Benefactor of the expatriate community and his beloved homeland, Nisyros, where for many decades… he… served the Greek Church and Greek schools, was one of the great benefactors of the Hellenic community itself and his beloved homeland of Nisyros. He also served as the president of the Nisyrians Association ‘Agios Ioannis Theologos’ and served as the General Secretary of the Federation of Dodecanese Societies of America.

“In his passage from this life, Nikos Andriotis left many examples to emulate, and unfortunately, his absence automatically creates a huge void in the expatriate community. However, his work and contributions will be an ongoing living guide, which will forever help future generations to walk the path he charted with so much love and dedication.

The family recommends, and our Federation will offer a donation for the needs of the ‘Nick Andriotis Tuition Assistance Program’ at St. Demetrios of Astoria, in place of a wreath.

“The Federation of Dodecanese Societies of America, its Youth Division, the Board of Directors, all the Dodecanesian Associations of Astypalaia, Kalymnos, Karpathos, Kasos, Kos, Leros, Nisyros, Patmos, Rhodes, Symi, Tilos, our members, and all the Dodecanesians we represent express our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of our own Nikos Andriotis.

With respect – on behalf of the Board of Directors, Maria Maragos, Nikos Kartalis, Andreas Goustas, Adamantia Mari, Evdokia Koullia, Zoi Piliou, Anastasia Fygetaki.”