x

September 6, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 79ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

United States

The Federation of Dodecanese Societies of America Pays Tribute to Nikos Andriotis

September 6, 2023
By The National Herald
Nick Andriotis. (Photo: TNH File)
Nick Andriotis. (Photo: TNH File)

NEW YORK – The work and contributions of Nikos Andriotis, both to the Greek-American community and to his homeland, Nisyros, were praised in a statement by the Federation of Dodecanese Societies of America.

In the announcement, it is emphasized that Nikos Andriotis served as an “example to emulate,” highlighting that his absence “creates a huge void in the expatriate community.”

The announcement further states:

“Along with the entire Hellenic community, the entire Dodecanesian community, and the Hellenic Diaspora, we mourn the passing of Nikos Andriotis from this life. The former president and honorary president of the historic communities of St. Demetrios and St. Katherine in Astoria, New York, Nikos Andriotis, a Grand Benefactor of the expatriate community and his beloved homeland, Nisyros, where for many decades… he… served the Greek Church and Greek schools, was one of the great benefactors of the Hellenic community itself and his beloved homeland of Nisyros. He also served as the president of the Nisyrians Association ‘Agios Ioannis Theologos’ and served as the General Secretary of the Federation of Dodecanese Societies of America.

“In his passage from this life, Nikos Andriotis left many examples to emulate, and unfortunately, his absence automatically creates a huge void in the expatriate community. However, his work and contributions will be an ongoing living guide, which will forever help future generations to walk the path he charted with so much love and dedication.

The family recommends, and our Federation will offer a donation for the needs of the ‘Nick Andriotis Tuition Assistance Program’ at St. Demetrios of Astoria, in place of a wreath.

“The Federation of Dodecanese Societies of America, its Youth Division, the Board of Directors, all the Dodecanesian Associations of Astypalaia, Kalymnos, Karpathos, Kasos, Kos, Leros, Nisyros, Patmos, Rhodes, Symi, Tilos, our members, and all the Dodecanesians we represent express our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of our own Nikos Andriotis.

With respect – on behalf of the Board of Directors, Maria Maragos, Nikos Kartalis, Andreas Goustas, Adamantia Mari, Evdokia Koullia, Zoi Piliou, Anastasia Fygetaki.”

RELATED

United States
Codeshares between AEGEAN and Emirates Extended to Athens-New York Route

ATHENS - This week, a joint press conference, Aegean Airlines and Emirates Airlines announced the expansion of their agreement for codeshare flights by adding new routes, specifically the Athens-New York (Newark) route.

Community
Ukraine’s Catholic Bishops Tell Pope that his Praise for Russia’s Imperial Past ‘Pained’ Ukrainians
United States
A Feature on Lincoln Center’s Leader and Push for Inclusivity

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.