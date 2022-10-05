x

October 5, 2022

The Father of Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki is Mourned

October 5, 2022
By The National Herald
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis with his wife Mareva Grabowski Mitsotakis at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Tarpon Springs. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Dimitris Papamitsos)
FILE - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis with his wife Mareva Grabowski Mitsotakis at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Tarpon Springs. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Dimitris Papamitsos)

ATHENS – The family of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is in mourning as Wojtek Grabowski, the father of Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki, has passed away at the age of 89 in London.

Wojtek Grabowski left Poland for London at a very young age, in wartime. He was active in business, with great success in the field of medicine, while he also continued the family tradition as an art collector and owned a gallery in London.

His funeral will take place in the coming days in the British capital.

