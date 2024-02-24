The Failed November Coup in1924

Columnists

The coup of November 1924 was organized by a small group of conspiratorial officers who intended to overthrow the Michalakopoulos government.

There were differences between Venizelist and anti-Venizelist army officers which premier Andreas Michalakopoulos had tried to resolve. The appointment of General Georgios Kondylis in the Michalakopoulos government as Interior Minister angered those officers close to General Theodoros Pangalos as Kondylis promoted his own favorites in the Army. Obviously, such political developments were ripe for a coup against the government.

The two instigators of this movement were Major-General Charamlabos Loufas and Lieutenant-Colonial Vasilios Dertilis, who with the assistance of low-ranking officers in Athens and Salonika formed ‘Democratic Battalions’, a collective military body charged with the protection of the Republic. Loufas had lost his command of the 1st Division, whereas Dertilis, who had previously committed improper military conduct, was stripped command of his battalion. Both of them believed that they were unfairly treated and had been bypassed for promotion by Kondylis.

The conspiratorial arrangements regarding secrecy were laughable since Loufas’ protests against the government, the open discussions by officers, the statements and articles in the press, and their officers’ grievances all gave the government advanced warning of the planned action of the conspirators. November 19, 1924 was the fixed as the date of action.

The initiated officers of the Battalions gathered at the Heraion brewery in the Ampelokipi neighborhood in Athens, and at the house of Lieutenant Kyparissis, which was opposite the camp, where they planned their course of action. However, the authorities had been informed precisely about the meeting points of the conspirators since a soldier from the crew of an armored vehicle told his colleague that “big things” would happen the next day, and he hurried to inform the Athens garrison. Lt. Gen. Papathanasiou, commander of the 1st Army Corps, along with the chief of staff of the Ministry of the Military, Colonel Georgios Skandalis, rushed to the area and found out about the officers’ suspicious conversations. Papathanasiou notified Michalakopoulos and Kondylis of the situation and immediately alerted the 1st Army Corps and the 2nd Division based in Athens. Therefore, the rebels now had little chance of success.

But at the critical moment, while the companies were preparing to move, Papathanasiou appeared at the Battalion’s camp together with Afthonidis and the deputy commander of the 1st Democratic Battalion, lieutenant colonel Tsirimonakis. Papathanasiou addressed the armed soldiers in a stern tone, asking them to discipline their superiors. Tsirimonakis ordered the soldiers to disperse and retire to their quarters, which they did. Thus, the would-be movement was suppressed in its infancy and Dertilis was arrested on the spot. Soon, all the conspirators were arrested, as police forces surrounded Kyparissi’s house and arrested any would-be activists there.

After the failure of the movement, in addition to Dertilis, Loufas, captains Argyropoulos and N. Papadopoulos, lieutenants Kyparissis and Ioannidis, adjutant Tiberios, lieutenant Leontokanakis and other junior officers were arrested for their involvement in the plot. Due to the small number of participants, it was easy to suppress this coup. The Loufas movement was then considered an isolated incident without serious ramifications for the military.

On November 20, 1924, Premier Michalakopoulos addressed the Parliament by reassuring and downplaying the whole incident as “insignificant.” He implored the MPs to avoid spreading gossip of military irregularities, which could discourage foreign investors and make it awkward to secure a foreign loan for the resettlement of the Asia Minor refugees. Furthermore, Michakalopoulos told the press that there was no evidence linking Pangalos to the coup. Papanastasiou and Kondylis also condemned the movement, while Kafantaris described it as “stupid,” and “lacking seriousness,” adding that it “created a negative image for the country abroad.

The government tried to crack down on those officers who showed tendencies to challenge it by issuing strict orders to the officer corps for discipline. Gondikas placed lieutenant generals Tseroulis and Panagiotopoulos on furlough, while Kondylis issued a stern warning to those who would dare to participate in such movements in the future. Pro-government newspapers called for exemplary punishment of the perpetrators, while Army officers unofficially condemned the move.

Loufas, in newspaper interviews after his arrest, claimed that his movement had no personal motives, but that it was caused by the incompetence and viciousness of the politicians of the 4th National Assembly. The goal of the movement was the fall of the Michalakopoulos government and its replacement by politicians who could rise to the occasion. The main intention of Loufas (in case of the success of the movement) was to immediately hold elections and to conduct a serious investigation to find out who were the culprits responsible for the collapse of the Asia Minor Front and meet out exemplary punishment, since the Six royalists who were executed had only political responsibilities. However, the accusations and the insinuations of Loufas against Plastiras-Gonatas had aroused the sympathy of the anti-Venizelist press to the point where it was claimed that the springs of the movement were not personal but sincere.

During the subsequent trial of Loufas and Dertilis it was revealed that Kondylis knew details of the identity and plans of the movement as he had been alerted by officers but did not take any protective measures.

On Christmas Eve, 1924, the court’s decision was issued: Loufas was sentenced to thirty months in prison, and the other defendants each received fifteen months in prison. This decision did not stop Loufas and Dertilis from participating a few months later in the successful coup of General Theodoros Pangalos (June 26, 1925) which overthrew the government of Michalakopoulos.

In conclusion, observing the atmosphere of the time, it could be said that Loufas’ attempt came at the wrong time, since the Michalakopoulos government had been in office only a month and was looking forward to a state of political stability. In this light, the Loufas movement seemed unnecessary and militaristic, and was met with hostility from all sides.