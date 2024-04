Events

Photo: Steve Lambrou

UPPER DARBY, PA – The elite soldiers of the Hellenic Presidential Guard, the Evzones, visited Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Upper Darby on April 4 to celebrate the 203rd anniversary of Greek Independence. They began with a presentation for the Greek School students about the history of the Evzones and explained the various parts of their impressive uniforms.

The event included the students singing Μακεδονία Ξακουστή (‘Makedonia Xakousti’) and the 7th and 8th graders performing Greek dances in traditional costume.