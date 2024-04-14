The Evzones Visit the Cathedral of St. John the Theologian in Tenafly, NJ

Members of the Hellenic Presidential Guard, the Evzones, at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St. John the Theologian event in Tenafly, NJ, on April 13 with the clergy of the New Jersey Metropolis, Cathedral Parish Council and Greek school students. Photo: TNH/ Michael Kakias
TENAFLY, NJ – The Greek-American community of New Jersey welcomed the members of the Hellenic Presidential Guard, the Evzones, at the Metropolitan Cathedral of St. John the Theologian in Tenafly on April 13.
The head of the elite unit, Commodore Michalis Tzinieris, thanked everyone for the warm welcome and referred to the history and importance of the Presidential Guard.
The V. Rev. Archimandrite Philotheos Tomczewski conveyed the blessings and wishes of His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey and noted what a great honor it was to have the Evzones present at the community’s celebrations for the 203rd anniversary of Greek Independence.
Presiding priest of the Cathedral Fr. Gregory Gilbert welcomed everyone and characterized the Evzones as an eternal symbol of Greece.
Parish Council President George Staphos expressed everyone’s joy and pride organizing the event and congratulated the volunteers for their perfect preparation.
Metropolis of New Jersey Philoptochos President Eleni Constantinides thanked President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou for the permission she gave for the Evzones to come to the United States and to make the Greeks of the diaspora proud.
Archon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate Peter Vlitas spoke about the vital need to transmit the values of Hellenism and Orthodoxy to the younger generations.
In his written message, Hellenic Federation of New Jersey President Dr. Panos Stavrianidis said that the Greek Revolution was an example for other enslaved peoples to follow.
Federation representative Dimitris Gonias referred to the grim 50th anniversary of the illegal Turkish invasion and continuing occupation of Cyprus and the fact that this year’s Parade on Fifth Avenue on April 14 is dedicated to the dark anniversary.
Chios Mayor Dr. Ioannis Malafis conveyed patriotic greetings and noted that the Omogenia is a pillar of Greece’s security.
The program concluded with the community’s Greek School students singing traditional songs, while the members of GOYA performed traditional dances.
The event was jointly organized by the Holy Metropolis of New Jersey and the Federation.
