x

March 11, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 49ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

You’re reading 3 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Columnists

The End

March 10, 2024
By Phyllis ‘Kiki’ Sembos
FILE - The full moon rises behind the columns of the ancient marble Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounion, about 70 Km (45 miles) south-southeast of Athens, on Tuesday , May 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

This article was the hardest to write. But it had to be written. I enjoy writing and I always hoped that my articles were enjoyed and appreciated, too. In a world where the news is hardly ever good, sometimes finding something pleasant to read can be difficult and can hit hard, especially if you are sensitive and thoughtful.

The mind naturally searches for a respite. I tried to offer that respite. But, like someone once said, “when things get a little hard to take, go outside and listen to the birds sing.” Wait a minute. I said that! But, all good things must come to an end. And this will be my final article. Not that I’ve exhausted every topic or humorous situation. That’s an endless pursuit! But, I need to, finally, find more time to attend to certain situations with more care. Besides! I’d been waiting to win an award of some kind – or something besides sore fingers.

One of my care situations pertains to Billy and Willie. They come frequently to my back yard, sit at the table and wait, faithful to their task, rain, sleet, or storm or unbearable heat – sorta like the postman’s creed. I feed them; I offer them warm milk mixed with water and sympathy. They’re a pair of stray, male cats. One is friendly and pretty and even lets me pet him. The other, not so friendly, hisses at me as he does for another neighbor a few houses down who also feeds him. He likes my husband, however – even follows him to the green house and rolls in the grass by his feet. I figure he has something against women, but, I forgive him because I love all cats. My own cat, Lucy Bella, isn’t very hospitable to the other cats. Billy came into the house one afternoon, rubbed his head against the TV table by the door, and looked around to observe what’s indoors and who is inside. That’s when Lucy Bella approached and hissed at him, loud and clear, as a warning not to think of ever coming into her palace. Besides, she’s not interested in hobos.

Then, there’s the garden that needs more contents besides weeds – more plantings and design. Also, I’d like to continue painting. Not walls, on canvas. I’ve had five art showings with very pleasing results.  I was about fifteen when I learned to paint, watching my father, who painted some really beautiful scenes and animals. He didn’t instruct me much. He only told me to study my object carefully. That’s when I bought a canvas and used his paint tubes until I could buy my own.

Right now, with spring just around the corner, I have to get back to doing things, not only things that need doing but things I want to do. I’m far from young and that means it’s time to look to doing what I like when I like.

And, it’s also a time to reconnect with old friends who have long retired and who could use some friendship renewal, too. One friend, Dottie, I’ve known since she was a baby in a stroller, being five years younger than me. We grew up in Hell’s Kitchen, New York, across the street from the original Madison Square Garden. My mom was born in Pennsylvania and was a great help as interpreter and aid to the newer Greek women in the neighborhood. Dottie’s mom was a kindly person with a good sense of humor. She was an excellent chef, and she and my mom remained the best of friends for many years. And so it is with Dottie.

So, I wish all the readers of the National Herald, and especially Dean Sirigos, my editor – what a guy – who I’m sure learned patience and tolerance from me, a long, happy existence in this problematic world. Lastly, the guys at Dixon’s are waving at you from their table and thanking you all for being such good followers of their adventures and being patient with the frugal Yiannis who, I believe, could have made the American economy the steadiest in the world. My father, who was ‘George’ in the stories, was really understanding of Yiannis, whether he displayed that sentiment or not. So, my sincerest thanks to all my readers. Thank you so – so much!

Editor’s Note: First, we wish to thank ‘Kiki’ Sembos for every sentence of each and every one of her stories, which always brought laughter, wisdom, or both. They were always a joy to work with and present. We too wish her the best, and sincerely hope that at some point, as is her prerogative, she changes her mind and turns on the tap again of her wonderful imagination and compassion to send us more wonderful stories and commentaries.

RELATED

Guest Viewpoints
The First Official Greek Flag Arrives in Rhodes- March 31, 1947

A sweet sound brought to the ears of the people of Rhodes the news that on March 30, 1947 Vice Admiral Periklis Ioannidis [uncle of King Paul], the first [Greek] Governor to replace the British military governor of two years, was arriving.

Columnists
We Should’ve Known Then, from the Reaction to the Christie-Obama ‘Hug’
Columnists
Epaminondas Deligeorgis

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Greece Releases Marina Satti’s Eurovision Entry Zari to Mixed Reviews (Video)

ATHENS - It will be Live or Die for Greece’s entry in the 2024 kitschy Eurovision song contest in Malmo, Sweden, the pick being singer Marina Satti and the song Zari - die in English - the word for a single cube in a dice set, this time gambling on life’s ups and downs.

This article was the hardest to write.

During the final week before Great Lent, those getting ready for the strict fasting can still consume fish, eggs, and dairy products like milk, cheese, and butter.

While most of us view the Acropolis as the iconic and unchanging monument and symbol of the city of Athens and of Western civilization, it has undergone many transformations over the millennia.

ATHENS - After shedding bad loans to collection agencies and getting 50 billion euros ($54.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald