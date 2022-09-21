x

September 21, 2022

The End of Solidarity Levy; Heating Oil Lower by 25 Cents

September 21, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Pumping Heating Oil in Larisa, Greece. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Costas Mantziaris)
FILE - Pumping Heating Oil in Larisa, Greece. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Costas Mantziaris)

ATHENS – The finance ministry submitted an amendment to parliament on Tuesday putting a definitive end to the solidarity levy for all.

The measure will be implemented as of January 1, 2023.

In the same amendment, the price of heating oil will be reduced by 20 cents per litre from October 15 to December 31, with a provision for extending the measure if necessary. If VAT is also factored in, then the reduction for retail consumers will be about 25 cents per litre.

