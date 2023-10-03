x

The Empress Theophano Prize Awarded to António Guterres

October 3, 2023
By Athens News Agency
UN Renewable Energy
FILE - The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, addresses the media during a joint press conference with the President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Theresa Wey, file)

ATHENS – This year’s Empress Theophano Prize is awarded to the United Nations in the name of António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General.

The award is dedicated to the humanitarian role in multilateral leadership that works as a catalyst to address global challenges.

“The 4th Award of the pan-European Empress Theophano Prize is awarded to the United Nations in the name of Mr. António Guterres, United Nations Secretary General, a global leader of the world’s largest international organization that fosters multilateral collaboration. The ceremony will take place on Thursday 9th November 2023 in Thessaloniki, at the monument of the Rotunda, a symbol of multiculturalism. Η.Ε. the President of the Hellenic Republic Ms Katerina Sakellaropoulou will honor the event with her presence.”

Following the awards on Education, Science and Art, this year the Theophano Foundation focuses on the key role of humanitarianism, especially under the prism of multilateralism as a catalyst to address global challenges. In this context, the awarding of the Empress Theophano Prize 2023 to the United Nations is in recognition of this institution’s valuable contribution to building bridges between nations, its commitment to peace and its work in strengthening international cooperation spanning from sustainable development, disarmament, human rights and women’s rights to counter-terrorism and the protection of the planet. All these accomplishments which had made humanity safer and more prosperous, are ideals that are at the core of the Theophano Foundation’s basic principles.

By bestowing the Empress Theophano Prize to Mr. António Guterres who leads and represents the United Nations, the Foundation is also honoring his long service and his unwavering commitment to address global issues with an eye on future generations. The Secretary-General has spared no effort traveling the world, using his good offices to muster global support and seek compromise over complex geopolitical and social issues embracing a spirit and paradigm of political responsibility. In his own words: “We have to transcend our differences to transform our future”.

The Award Ceremony will be attended by leading personalities from Europe and Greece.

