June 19, 2023

Capital Region AHEPA Hosts 4th Annual Golf Outing

June 19, 2023
By The National Herald
The Eleftheria Capital Region AHEPA IMG_8297
Left to right: Tom Suraci, Chris Huban, Joseph Macaluso, Rick Ostroff, Dino Macaluso, John Michael Socaris, Scott McLear, Jimmy Googas, John Googas, and Diana Ostroff. Photo: Chris Pappis

DELMAR, NY – Troy Chapter 306, Schenectady Chapter 125, and Albany Chapter 140 jointly held their 4th Annual ‘The Eleftheria’ Capital Region AHEPA Golf Outing on June 14 at Normanside Country Club in Delmar, NY. On a day when all the weather forecasts called for torrential rain, thunder and lightning, the Golf Committee’s prayers were answered with a mostly dry afternoon which allowed all 100 participating golfers to complete their entire rounds without any weather-related stoppages of play.

For this joyous Flag Day outing, Rev. Fr. Patric Legato led the more than 130 golfers and friends who attended the dinner banquet in a rousing rendition of the Greek and American National Anthems before everyone was treated to a delicious meal and dessert. Following dinner, raffle drawings for more than 60 beautiful donated prizes were held.

Left to right: George Pappis, George Gregory, Bill Seamon, Chris Pappis, and Mike Koutsourades. Photo: Rev. Fr. Patric Legato

The outing raised thousands of dollars for the Capital Region AHEPA Chapter scholarship funds and charitable programs, as well as the USS Slater, this year’s designated non-profit organization.

The USS Slater is a Destroyer Escort Historical Museum ship floating on the Hudson River in Albany, NY. Following World War II, the USS Slater was transferred to the Greek Navy (and renamed AETOS) under the Truman Doctrine and served 40 years in Greece before it was decommissioned and returned to the United States in 1993. Each year on October 28 the USS Slater hosts an OXI Day ceremony to commemorate the ship’s Hellenic past.

The outing again received an incredible outpouring of support from the Hellenic and business community in the Capital Region with many sponsorships and donations.

Left to right: Patrick Forgea, Lois DeJohn, Jennifer Kline, and Victor DeJohn. Photo: Chris Pappis
Left to right: Bill Seamon, Brett McCue, Brian Showers, Mike Almy, and Todd Vincent. Photo: Chris Pappis
The Eleftheria Capital Region AHEPA chapters thanked all the sponsors of the 4th Annual Golf Outing. Photo: Chris Pappis

