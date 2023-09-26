x

September 26, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

Editorial

The Election of Stefanos Kasselakis as the Leader of SYRIZA

September 26, 2023
By Antonis H. Diamataris
[363763] 2ος ΓΥΡΟΣ ΤΩΝ ΕΣΩΚΟΜΜΑΤΙΚΩΝ ΕΚΛΟΓΩΝ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΑΝΑΔΕΙΞΗ ΝΕΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΣΤΟΝ ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΡΟΟΔΕΥΤΙΚΗ ΣΥΜΜΑΧΙΑ / ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣΗ ΑΠΟΤΕΛΕΣΜΑΤΩΝ(ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Stefanos Kasselakis elected as the new president of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance. (Photo by GIORGOS KONTARINIS/ EUROKINISSI)

Stefanos Kasselakis, the Greek expatriate with an impressive biography, who, among other things, occasionally wrote for The National Herald – in both of its editions – has been elected as the leader of SYRIZA.

His election is an achievement, considering that just a few months ago, he was unknown to the Greek people. He was a businessman in America, and Alexis Tsipras placed him 9th on the SYRIZA national ballot, low on the list, not because he didn’t deserve a higher position, but because the order didn’t matter to him.

However, his sudden rise from political obscurity to the leadership of SYRIZA, his lack of political experience, and his limited knowledge of the country’s issues could also be his Achilles’ heel.
Kasselakis is obviously not an ordinary person. Although young, he has achieved a lot in his life.
Nevertheless, what he has achieved up to now is the easy part of his journey.
SYRIZA was a party in disarray, with an obvious lack of suitable human resources. A party that, in many ways, still lived in the past
For Kasselakis to conquer his party, the way Mitsotakis conquered New Democracy, will not be an easy task.
The difficult job for him will be to restructure SYRIZA, assuming the party remains united. To rid it of its weaknesses. To chart a new ideological course.
SYRIZA will be a party in formation for a long time.
At the end of the day, though, the SYRIZA of today will not have much in common with the SYRIZA of tomorrow.
Undoubtedly, Kyriakos Mitsotakis will continue to be Greece’s decisive political figure for a long time. He is the necessary political leader at the right moment.
And this is proven by his achievements so far. What also counts is the sense of trust he inspires in the people, the critical issues the country is facing, and his international influence.
But Kasselakis’ election offers at least the prospect of the country having a serious opposition, in contrast to what it was under Tsipras. And this will benefit everyone – and above all, Greece.

