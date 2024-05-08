The Easter of the Last People on Earth

Guest Viewpoints

The God-Man Jesus, through His death and resurrection, located human life within the Life of the Holy Trinity. Death, which before the death of Christ separated man from God, becomes through Christ the necessary means for human beings to attain union with their God.

Jesus was not afraid to die, for He lived in the Love of His Father, unlike most of us, who fear death because we are ignorant of this Love. However, when we begin to experience this Love, we gradually learn not to tolerate anything that separates us from it.

There is always something immortal within us that cannot tolerate death, which is why most of us would prefer, if possible, the eternal extension of life amidst decay rather than embracing our own death. The only scenario where one willingly accepts death is to have already experienced in this life the eternal Love which Christ came to instill in us.

Of course, willingly embracing death stands in stark contrast to suicide. The person who takes their own life, in essence, revokes the gift of life which was bestowed upon them precisely for this reason: that they would become worthy of entrusting it completely into the hands of the One who gave it to them. The surrender of our life to the Love of Him who gave it to us certainly has a painful side, as Eternal Love cleanses us – to the extent that we allow it – from anything incompatible with it. However, the pain undergone in this purging is incomparably less than the relief it brings.

A defining characteristic of human beings is awareness of their own weaknesses, foremost among them being their mortality. Our weaknesses make us inventive, creative, compassionate, and ultimately lovable. Our weaknesses call on us to enter into relationship with each other and with the Source of Love, who is the Triune God.

However, since we have not appreciated the vital significance of our weaknesses and admire strength instead, we are gradually being led to create machines which, since they will not possess our weaknesses, will soon judge us to be unpredictable, unstable, unproductive and ultimately ‘useless’ – and will be forced to eliminate us.

The last people on earth will celebrate Easter as their collective disappearance comes closer with every hour that passes. Those among them who already have experienced Eternal Love will see in their impending death the blessed means to break their clay vessel and gradually become able to accept ever-increasing Love, in a state of unending sober intoxication. For if they were to accept such a quantity of Love while in their clay vessel, they would inevitably lose their minds.

Not long after the disappearance of the last humans, the Earth will be engulfed in flames that will incinerate every form of life for hundreds of kilometers deep within its crust. Then, thankfully, there will be no human soul left to experience fear.

Archpriest Dr. Georgios Lekkas is a priest of the Holy Orthodox Metropolis of Belgium.