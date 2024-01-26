The ‘Dream’ of ‘Normal’ Candidates in the U.S. Elections

Editorial

For a moment, when Nikki Haley was speaking, shortly after the announcement of the results in the New Hampshire primary election, which showed her losing to Donald Trump, though not by a huge margin, I felt a sense of relief.

“Here,” I thought, “is a ‘normal’ politician,” using normal, measured language, with a broad smile on her face, expressing gratitude again and again to her core supporters and voters, acting like a normal person.

How nice it would be, I said, if she were the Republican candidate for the presidency, and someone else, other than Biden, was the Democratic candidate.

How nice it would be indeed if we left behind the constant crises and chaos, the dozens of allegations of criminal acts by Trump, the hatred, threats, passions, and the unacceptable rhetoric of the former president that so divides society.

And how nice it would be if, at the same time, we left behind the issue of Biden’s age, which raises concerns about whether, if re-elected, he would be able to govern or if his wife or vice president would be performing presidential duties.

However, this dream did not last long. When I read the major American newspapers the day after the New Hampshire primary, I saw that most analysts predict Trump’s final victory and the ultimate showdown with Biden in November.

Nevertheless, I am not certain about that. It is possible that what I saw and thought, my dream, might be the dream of many others as well.