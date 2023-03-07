The Diaspora’s Debt To Dissent

x

March 7, 2023

The National Herald
ROME - At a ceremony in the Holy See on Tuesday, Greece received three marble fragments of the Parthenon as a gift for the Acropolis Museum from the Vatican Museums. The gift was a personal decision made by Pope Francis…

British architect and urban planner David Alan Chipperfield was won the Pritzker Architecture Prize – which is considered ‘the Nobel Prize of architecture’. The Associated Press reports that Chipperfield was honored for “a commitment to an architecture of understated but…

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday attended the funeral of a victim of the Tempi rail disaster, train driver Spiros Voulgaris, in the Athens district of Kesariani. The prime minister was accompanied by Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and government spokesperson Yiannis Economou. (Read also: Tempi Train Tragedy Upsets Greece’s Elections Schedule Cycle) Voulgaris, 35, was the driver of the freight train involved in the collision. His funeral was attended by crowds of people, as well as his parents, relatives and friends, who laid white roses at his grave. PM Mitsotakis attends funeral of Tempi…

NEW YORK - A recent $75 million grant from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) supports investments in basic science, international collaboration, cross-sector partnerships, and community engagement through the creation of the SNF Institute for Global Infectious Disease Research at The…

NEW YORK – The East Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance (EMBCA) presented ‘The Legacy of Former King Constantine II of Greece’ webinar panel discussion on March 5. The compelling discussion was introduced and moderated by Lou Katsos and Marina A. Belessis…

Community

She's a sensation in the pop music world and he's the son of renowned Greek-French film director Costa Gavras so in the social media faster-than-the-speed-of-tweet world it's big news when they hold hands. Dua Lipa, 27, was seen with Romain Gavras – also a director and who's identified as French…

SKOKIE, IL – On March 4, eight students from the Hellenic American Academy participated in the Regional Science Fair held at Niles North High School and were awarded gold and silver certificates. The gold certificate winners were Yianna Drossos -…

LOS ANGELES – In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Hellenic American Women's Council (HAWC) Pacific Region - Los Angeles invites everyone to learn all about olive oil and meet an olive oil sommelier with her own olive grove in…

HARTFORD, CT – On March 3, AHEPA Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas journeyed to the Connecticut State Capital in Hartford, CT, to accept Proclamations from both Governor Ned Lamont and Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz celebrating AHEPA’s Centennial. The Proclamations recognized AHEPA’s…

CHURCH

OPINIONS

Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, published in the New York Times a scathing article against the government of Israel and in particular Prime Minister Netanyahu, accusing him of "Courting Disaster." The main reason cited for this stern warning is that a new bill that Netanyahu…

By Antonis H. Diamataris

In the almost four years that Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been Greece’s Prime Minister, he has faced one crisis after another. And these were not ‘ordinary’ crises, the kind that every prime minister faces sooner or later during his or her…

By Antonis H. Diamataris
In the almost four years that Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been Greece’s Prime Minister, he has faced one crisis after another. And these were not ‘ordinary’ crises, the kind that every prime minister faces sooner or later during his or her…
By Antonis H. Diamataris

The Oyster Bay LIRR branch is in a deplorable state, which is disrupting the daily lives of commuters who rely on it for their work and other activities. The stations are dilapidated, the diesel locomotives are deafening, service is infrequent…

By Eraklis A. Diamataris
The Oyster Bay LIRR branch is in a deplorable state, which is disrupting the daily lives of commuters who rely on it for their work and other activities. The stations are dilapidated, the diesel locomotives are deafening, service is infrequent…
By Eraklis A. Diamataris

The Leadership 100 endowment fund will give away the sum of 5,006,600 dollars to various departments and programs of the Archdiocese of America and beyond – as we published in detail in last week’s edition of The National Herald. It…

By Theodore Kalmoukos
The Leadership 100 endowment fund will give away the sum of 5,006,600 dollars to various departments and programs of the Archdiocese of America and beyond – as we published in detail in last week’s edition of The National Herald. It…
By Theodore Kalmoukos
GREECE

ATHENS - The expert committee set up by the infrastructure and transport ministry to look into systemic problems behind the train disaster at Tempi has decided on the three next steps, according to an announcement the committee chair Ioannis Halkias on Tuesday. The committee had its first meeting on Monday.…

ATHENS – Greece's biggest revenue engine – tourism – can be used as a diplomatic device to strengthen international ties and even effect dealings with security, said Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) President Angela Gerekou. Speaking at an event organized by the National Defense Ministry focusing on challenges and threats…

ATHENS – While a stationmaster who admitted making an error in putting two trains on the same track that led to a head-on collision killing 57, evidence is emerging safety measures weren't in place to prevent it happening. The former Transport Minister, Kostas Karamanlis, quit almost immediately but said he…

USA

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants to increase taxes to boost funding for Medicare and expand the program’s ability to negotiate lower costs for prescription drugs, according to advance details of his budget proposal being released later this week. The Democratic president outlined his plan in a guest essay in The New York Times on Tuesday, writing that “Medicare is more than a government program. It’s the rock-solid guarantee that Americans have counted on to be there for them when they retire.” Biden is scheduled to release his budget proposal on Thursday in Philadelphia. Pushing the proposal through Congress…

MEXICO CITY — Two U.S. citizens missing since their violent abduction last week in the northern Mexican border city of Matamoros have been found dead…

WASHINGTON — Maybe it was just too good to be true. For a few weeks in late January and early February, the U.S. economy seemed…

In the past year, the Federal Reserve has employed several interest rate hikes in an effort to stabilize the U.S. economy. Depending on your situation…

CYPRUS

ATHENS - It wasn't exactly the heist of the century – harkening back than 220 years when a Scottish diplomat, Lord Elgin – ripped off Parthenon Marbles pieces – but a Cypriot man was arrested for trying to take pieces of stone and marble from the Acropolis. His name wasn't given…

NICOSIA - It was a somber event on Cyprus as a big crowd came together at a church for the funeral of Kyprianos Papaioannou, 23, one of two students from the island killed in a head-on train collision in Greece that took at least 57 lives. It was held at a…

NICOSIA - Cyprus has declared a three-day mourning period to honor two college students who were among the dozens killed in a head-on collision between two trains in Greece. The students were on board one of the trains headed to Thessaloniki, where they attended universities. One of the victims was…

NICOSIA - Five years after being licensed, and with temporary satellites operations already underway, the $630 million Melco International Casino – a Hong Kong company – will be open for business this summer on Cyprus. The City of Dreams Mediterranean hopes to lure 300,000 customers annually with the temporary casino…

WORLD

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine — As the mother’s cries of anguish pierced the cold morning air, mourners who had fought back tears could hold them no longer. “Oh Yana, oh my daughter,” Olena Rikhlitska howled. “My baby, my little one.” Her only child, 29-year-old Yana Rikhlitska, lay in a coffin before her,…

LONDON — Archaeologists have uncovered what they believe to be a Roman shrine beneath a former graveyard in the grounds of a cathedral in central England. Experts from the University of Leicester said Tuesday that they found what appears to be the cellar of a Roman building and a fragment…

SEOUL, South Korea — The influential sister of North Korea's leader warned Tuesday that her country is ready to take "quick, overwhelming action" against the United States and South Korea, a day after the U.S. flew a nuclear-capable B-52 bomber in a demonstration of strength against the North. Monday's U.S.-South…

Sports

The Greek Americans beat Hoboken FC 3-1 yesterday at Laurel Hill Park in New Jersey. Kickoff was 1pm and the Greeks were away against the German club. A moment of silence was held pre kickoff in memory of those lost in last weeks train crash in Tempe. The Greek Americans scored 1st with a 9th minutes goal from Adelphi standout Rodrigo Rocca. A cross from the right flag went over the German goalie and Rocca came speeding in with a sideways scissor. Sebastian Goicochea scored 2nd for the Greeks with a pass by Ettienne Botty on the spot kick where…

DENVER (AP) — Sorry, Giannis, the NBA wanted back that rebound. Your fourth triple-double of the season, too. Some might say nice try, others have…

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday: CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Bayern Munich leads Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the round of 16 of the…

MIAMI — Miami got the breathing room it needed over Atlanta. And now the Heat will take a bit of momentum into trying to chase…

TOP STORIES

TORONTO - Authorities are categorizing the overnight blaze that destroyed  Myth Estiatorio in Toronto and inflicted damage on adjacent properties as "suspicious." Toronto Fire Services Platoon Chief Kevin Shaw's statement to Canada's CTV News confirmed the incident. Located at 522 King St W, Toronto, Myth was a popular Greek restaurant…

The Archive

Discover The National Herald’s
25 years of independent journalism.

EXPLORE NOW
VIDEO
From California to New York, Storms Ravage US from Coast-to-Coast (Video)From California to New York, Storms Ravage US from Coast-to-Coast (Video)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Parts of the Northeast are gearing up for what could be very heavy snow early Tuesday, after tornadoes and other powerful winds swept through parts of the Southern Plains, killing at least one person in Oklahoma, and some Michigan residents faced a sixth consecutive day without power…

St. Isidoros Community’s First Sunday Services after Fire (Video)

BETHPAGE, NY – Saint Isidoros Greek Orthodox Church held its Sunday services in a heated tent on February 26 for the first time since a January 24 fire caused extensive damage to the church building. Community members were eager to return for the Divine Liturgy on Cheesefare Sunday, the final…

North Korea Fires 2 Missiles in Tests Condemned by Neighbors (Video)

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Monday in a widely condemned weapons test — its second in three days — that prompted Tokyo to request an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council. The firings follow an intercontinental ballistic missile…

FOOD + TRAVEL

ATHENS - Lamda Development on Monday announced the signing two strategic cooperation agreements with TEMES SA for the joint development of two state-of-the-art, luxury 5-star hotels and the corresponding branded residences on the coastal front of the Ellinikon, with a construction completion horizon of these developments at the end of…

GENEVA — The makers of Toblerone are stripping images of Switzerland's famed Matterhorn and the Swiss flag from the packaging of the milk-chocolate treat as they move some production to Slovakia. Mondelez International of Deerfield, Illinois, which owns the Swiss-born brand, said Monday that it's in the process of adapting…

MIAMI BEACH, FL. -  Calista Greek Seafood Taverna, an authentic Greek restaurant,  announced the opening of its newest location on Miami Beach's Española Way, according to Miami's Community News . Situated at 1444 Drexel Ave, the refined eatery offers an array of Greek delicacies, signature cocktails, a handpicked wine list,…

CULTURE

NEW YORK — Taylor Swift will receive the 2023 iHeartRadio Innovator Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards later this month, which will feature performances by Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Pat Benatar, Muni Long, Cody Johnson, Coldplay and Pink, who is this year's Icon Award recipient. The Innovator Award is presented…

HONG KONG — South Korean technology firm Kakao launched a tender offer to buy up to 35% of K-pop agency SM Entertainment and become its largest shareholder, escalating Tuesday a battle with entertainment firm Hybe for control of the company. Kakao offered a tender price of 150,000 won ($115) per…

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will bring his award-winning musical back to Puerto Rico for two weeks of performances in June, including a fundraiser for the Hispanic Federation and education nonprofit, the Flamboyan Foundation. The return engagement is Miranda's way of showcasing what philanthropy has accomplished in rebuilding Puerto Rico following…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Less than three months after Argentina won its third soccer World Cup trophy in Qatar, there is growing excitement about the possibility that the country could take home another major prize – an Academy Award. A win at Sunday's ceremony for "Argentina, 1985," would be the…

HEALTH + SCIENCES

WeightWatchers shares soared Tuesday after the company said it was getting into the prescription drug weight loss business with the acquisition of Sequence. Sequence, a telehealth operator, says that its specialists can prescribe medications under brand names including Ozempic, Wegovy and Trulicity. Shares of WW International Inc. jumped more than…

NAIROBI, Kenya — Acute malnutrition among pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers has increased by 25% in the past two years in 12 countries hard hit by rising food prices fueled by the fighting in Ukraine, according to a new United Nations report. Surveys in 10 countries in Africa and two…

TOKYO — Japan's space agency intentionally destroyed a new H3 rocket minutes after its launch Tuesday because the ignition failed for the second stage of the country's first new rocket series in more than two decades. Coming three weeks after an aborted launch due to a separate glitch, the H3's…

EDITORS' PICKS

CARTOONS

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

Editorial

The Diaspora's Debt To Dissent

March 7, 2023
By Antonis H. Diamataris
FILE - In this March 2, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during a FOX News Channel Town Hall in Manassas, Va. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, published in the New York Times a scathing article against the government of Israel and in particular Prime Minister Netanyahu, accusing him of “Courting Disaster.”

The main reason cited for this stern warning is that a new bill that Netanyahu is preparing to pass will “effectively abolish the nation’s independent judiciary.”

A number of articles in this vein have been published recently, notably by Thomas Friedman, the New York Times columnist, who began his career in the Middle East.

But the fact that Bloomberg has decided to take a public stand in a debate raging within not only Israel but also among American Jews raises this contentious issue to another level altogether.

He writes: “I have never gotten involved in its domestic politics or criticized its government initiatives. But my love for Israel, my respect for its people and my concern about its future are now leading me to speak out against the current government’s attempt to effectively abolish the nation’s independent judiciary.”

He adds: “A large number of business leaders and investors have spoken out against the government’s proposal, publicly and privately. And in a disturbing sign, some people have already begun pulling money out of the country and re-evaluating their plans for future growth there. As the owner of a global company, I don’t blame them.

“Companies and investors place enormous value on strong and independent judicial systems because courts help protect them — not only against crime and corruption but also government overreach. Just as important, they protect what their employees value most: individual rights and freedoms.”

I don’t know enough about the situation in Israel beyond what I read. However, it is one of the few times that the tone of the debate being conducted is polemical, sounding the alarm bell even for the survival of Israel.

What particularly caught my attention and interest in this article is that it is also relevant to us. Specifically: Diaspora Jews feel it is their duty to voice their disagreements on major issues with decisions made by the government of Israel.

Of course, they also contribute a lot. Bloomberg himself in his article provides a list of major philanthropic and investment projects he has undertaken and supported. And so, because of this, namely the love and assistance they give to Israel, people like him feel they have the right to intervene and speak critically.

Bloomberg also writes about the bill: “It would also undermine the deep attachment millions of people around the world feel toward the country, often because of the pride our parents instilled in us not only for its Jewish character but also for its strong commitment to freedom.”

Our Community has over time blindly followed the decisions of Athens – even the Junta. This serves neither the country nor ourselves. On the contrary.

It is a sign of maturity, self-confidence, and love for Greece to disagree where necessary.

What General Makriyannis wrote in his memoirs, when he noted that he criticized the wrongdoers because “I too have a stake in this country,” applies here.

We, the expatriates as well as the Hellenes born in the United States, also have a stake in Greece. Even if we do not make the same efforts and sacrifices as the great Makriyannis or Jewish Americans.

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

