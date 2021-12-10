x

December 10, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to the best in independent Greek journalism starting as low as $1/week.

Subscribe

Editorial

The Democratic Party Has a Serious Communication Problem

December 10, 2021
By Eraklis A. Diamataris
FILE- President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., look on. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
FILE- President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., look on. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

By most every metric of any real import, Joe Biden has had a very solid first year as President of the United States. That is of course not to say that there have not been hiccups along the way, some very serious ones – however you would never know seeing today’s media coverage that a bipartisan, historic infrastructure package just passed Congress and was signed into law and thousands of businesses were saved due to quick-thinking measures earlier this year in the midst of the darkest days of the pandemic. Oh, and for the most part vaccine distribution has been equitable and jobs are being created around the country at a historic pace.

So what gives? Why is media coverage completely underwhelming and why is the prevailing narrative emanating from the Beltway between New York and Washington, D.C. that the Democrats will lose the House of Representatives majority that they enjoy currently by a substantial margin. There is no clear or concise answer, but it is a phenomenon that we have seen before where Democrats and analysts speak their worst fears into existence, as an existential dread has swept over the party since Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016.

For so long, the Democratic strategists believed that they knew what they were fighting for, and what they were up against from the other side. These days, it is increasingly clear that not only do they not have a unified message between progressives and moderates, Democrats  routinely and erroneously underestimate the Republican Party. For all of the savvy that Democrats believe that they have – thinking that because more youthful voters trend Democratic and therefore their social media and grassroots campaigns will automatically go better – the party is tragically misguided.

Democrats are getting a lot of things done but their messaging has been wanting. One way that Dems will see tangible results at the polls is if they can figure out a way to bridge the divide between urban and rural communities. One does this by not coming from an urban setting and speaking condescendingly to people who have life experiences, education levels, and beliefs that vary from your own. Many rural GOP voters who might have voted for Democrats in the past feel that the party no longer knows how to ‘speak’ to them. If a party fails in terms of connecting with voters, quite literally the reason for their existence, then, yes, swift defeats like the numerous down-ballot seats that were lost on Long Island, where the GOP flushed out the Democrats will become more commonplace.

RELATED

Columnists
This Week in History: December 10th to 16th

DECEMBER 11TH: On this day in 1950, Christine Onassis (Andreadis), the American-born Greek heiress (Aristotle Onassis’ only daughter), was born in New York City.

Columnists
The Queen City of the Plains: A Place for Rockies, Nuggets, Broncos and Rino
Editorial
The Pope’s Brave Words about Refugees/Immigrants

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

Church

CASTRO VALLEY, CA – The Resurrection community came together in love and joy to “honor the past, celebrate the present, and look toward a new and exciting future” with a weekend full of festivities November 12-14.

General News

NEW YORK – One of the most iconic Greek restaurants in New York is closing after 25 years of operation.

Politics

SOCHI - The relations between Greece and Russia have a continuity and a future, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in joint statements following his private meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia on Wednesday.

Society

Video

A Byzantine Christmas in Somerville Massachusetts

BOSTON – Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church will present Psaltikon’s A Byzantine Christmas at the church 7 PM Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings