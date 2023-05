Politics

FILE - Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, meets with the leader of the Parliamentary Group of the Coalition of the Radical Left (SYRIZA), Alexis Tsipras, in Athens, July 23. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari)

ATHENS – A debate of political leaders, ahead of the May 21 elections, will be held on Wednesday, at 21:00.

The debate will be held at the premises of national broadcaster ERT and will be moderated by ERT journalist Giorgos Kouvaras.

Questions will be submited by journalists working on national TV stations. The five themes include a) economy, development and jobs, b) foreign policy and defence, c) state, institutions and transparency, d) health, education and the social state, and e) environment and energy.

It is the first debate of political leaders in eight years.