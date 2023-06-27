The Day the National Team of Greece Faced the NY Cosmos

SPORTS

One of the most forgotten but iconic matches for the Greek national team was the friendly against the only club outside Brazil that featured the sport’s greatest, Pelé. That club was the New York Cosmos.

On July 2, 1981, Cosmos hosted the Greeks in front of 42,318 spectators at the Giants Stadium. The friendly was arranged by Greece’s coach Alkis Panagoulias who had enjoyed an impressive career in the States leading the NY Greek Americans to three consecutive National Challenge Cup titles in the mid-sixties, a record at the time.

New York seemed like an extremely friendly environment for Panagoulias’ team who saw numerous Greek flags being waved on the stands. But it was not the first time. Three years earlier the Greeks had visited Adelaide and Sydney for friendly matches against Australia, but it felt like they were playing at home with the crowd behind them.

Despite the warm reception by the crowd -some even created a rather hostile atmosphere for the hosts- the task was not easy for national team of Greece. Pelé may have retired from the sport in 1977, but Cosmos had established a powerful team winning the North American Soccer League three times by 1981.They had also a noticeable international experience having played friendlies against famous clubs word wide like Roma, Bayern Munich, Santos, Lazio, Manchester City and several national teams: Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore and Australia. Thus, it did not come as a surprise when Roberto Cabanas opened the score in the eighth minute of the first half beating goalkeeper Nikos Sarganis with a left-footed shot.

Encouraged by their large and passionate following, the Greek players played well in the first half and were unlucky not to score. Christos Ardizoglou, their best threat at forward, hit the post twice, while PAOK midfielder Giorgos Koudas had a shot cleared off the line by Cosmos goalkeeper, Vlado Bogicevic.

Alkis Panagoulias’ strategy was to stop Giorgio Chinaglia in Cosmos’ attack, but it was the Italian striker who punished them in the second half clinching the victory for the New Yorkers in the 81st minute after a cross from the right side by South African Steve Wegerle. The Greek defenders had managed to keep Chinaglia at bay until that moment.

Cosmos’ greatest star, Dutch midfielder Johan Neeskens did not feature in the match after refusing to sign a new contract with the club. But German coach Hennes Weisweiler had many quality players at his disposal: Paraguayan midfileder Julio César Romero, Yugoslav international Vladislav Bogićević, American forward Chico Borja, Belgian wizard Francois Van Der Elst and defenders Ivan Buljan and Andranik Eskandarian. Two months later Cosmos would reach the NASL Final losing the title to Chicago Sting in the overtime. As for the Greeks? Thirteen years later they would visit the States again, this time for the 1994 World Cup.

The team was led once again by Alkis Panagoulias who had already coached the Team USA (1983-85) and passed away in 2012.