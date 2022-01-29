x

January 29, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 0ºF

ATHENS 0ºF

Science

The Day Frozen Fish Came Up in Icy Greek Farm Lagoon

January 29, 2022
By The National Herald
ÐÁÃÙÍÉÁ ÓÔÇÍ ÐÏËÇ ÔÙÍ ÉÙÁÍÍÉÍÙÍ(EUROKINISSI/ËÅÙÍÉÄÁÓ ÌÐÁÊÏËÁÓ)
(Photo by Eurokinissi,file)

ATHENS – Freezing winter weather in Greece that even iced over some parts of the sea also caused hundreds of thousands of farmed fish to freeze in their waters afer a heavy snowstorm.

The dead fish, seabream and white seabream, began to emerge on the surface of the Richo Lagoon of Drepano Lake on Jan. 25 as the temperatures in the water dropped to as low as zero degrees Celsius, the freezing point.

“The destruction is huge, it is estimated there are around 50 tonnes of dead fish,” Ioannis Ouzounoglou, who works at the state-owned fish farm, told Reuters after collecting some in his rowing boat.

“In all the last years that I have been recording and measuring temperatures in the area, I never expected that we would have such low temperatures in the minuses,” he said.

Locked into the lagoon, the fish couldn’t get out to deeper waters of the lake or to the sea to survive, scientist Konstantinos Perdikaris from the Department of Fisheries told the news agency. “They died from thermal shock,” he said.

Seabream, unlike other fish, are susceptible to low temperatures and cannot survive below 4C (39 degrees Fahrenheit), Perdikaris said. The fish were at a shallow depth where the cold was quicker to penetrate the water.

“At shallow depths the reaction of the air is more intense,” he said. Usual temperatures in the lagoon this time of year are about 7-8 Celsius (44.6-46.4 Fahrenheit,) well above freezing.

Drone video showed thousands of dead fish floating on the surface of the lagoon and on the shores. “Every year we free them into the lake, but this year unfortunately we did not have the chance to free them in time, because the frost (came quickly),” said Ouzounoglou.

RELATED

Health
When the Christmas Lights are Turned Off: The Holidays’ Aftermath in Your Blood

Taking care of our body daily can change our quality of life.

Science
Toyota Heading to Moon with Cruiser, Robotic Arms, Dreams
Health
How Many Times Can I Reuse My N95 Mask?

Top Stories

Culture

ATHENS – Historian Mark Mazower was granted honorary Greek citizenship on January 28, in a special ceremony at the Ministry of the Interior, in the presence of Minister of the Interior Makis Voridis.

Associations

ATHENS – The Hellenic Initiative (THI) shared an update on its efforts in Greece, as THI Executive Director Peter Poulos noted via email, “2021 was a year of great accomplishments.

Church

BOSTON – Protopresbyter  Vasileios Tsourlis, has been serving as the Dean of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Charlotte, North Carolina and Vicar of the NE Conference at the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Atlanta, was appointed presiding priest of St.

Associations

Associations

Video

Supreme Court Pick Holds Import for BlackW in the Law

DURHAM, NC — When Markicia Horton graduates this spring from the Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston and takes the bar, she'll be stepping into a world where a Black woman is set to be on the US.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings