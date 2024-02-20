The Dangerously Ruthless Putin

Editorial

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures while speaking at a news conference following a meeting of the State Council at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (Sergei Guneyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

Beneath the serious, self-assured faces of Western leaders gathered for three days in Munich, a fear began to emerge.

Since Putin has invaded Georgia and Ukraine and has just (allegedly) murdered, as it is said, his most prominent political opponent in broad daylight, what else will he do? Or rather, what won’t he do?

What won’t a ruthless, megalomaniacal, uncontrolled leader backed into a corner do?

This is the message and danger emitted by the murder, according to Biden, of Alexei A. Navalny.

This is not the first time Putin has been accused of murdering opponents – one victim was even killed in London. However, it is the first time he has murdered an opponent who has the attention of global public opinion, thus provoking it to respond.

This is why Ukraine is so important. Because its downfall may mark the beginning of Putin’s next ‘peaceful’ attack.

In his interview with Tucker Carlson, Putin referred to Poland more than 30 times. Could it be the next target?

Historically, developments seem crystal clear in hindsight. But by then, it’s too late.

Hitler, for example, announced in a thousand ways what would follow if he seized power. They didn’t take him seriously. “They’re just words,” people said. Until it was too late.

I’m not saying Putin could turn into another Hitler. But given where we’ve arrived, I wouldn’t rule it out either. We have enough signs that should make us very concerned.

Of course, that’s not enough. We must also prepare for every eventuality.