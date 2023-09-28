The Cyprus Children’s Fund Awarded 16 Students with $34,500 in Scholarships

Associations

NEW YORK – The Cyprus Children’s Fund (CCF) dedicated to the mission of its Scholarship Program, helping Hellenic students who study at American Universities, has selected 16 students for its 2023 Scholarship Awards for a total amount of $34,500. The members of the Scholarship Committee of the organization, with Chairwoman Elena Anastasiou Rossi, based their selections on need and merit as they received a large number of highly qualified applications. The list included students who study at NYU, Harvard University, Princeton University, University of Rhode Island, University of Miami, UCLA, University of North Florida, the Manhattan School of Music, Northeastern University, and the Juilliard School of the Arts.

Mrs. Rossi stated: “The philosopher Diogenes said, ‘The foundation of every state is the education of its youth.’ The Cyprus Children’s Fund is very proud to continue honoring that charge. Despite the challenging conditions we continue to navigate, we are very committed to providing scholarship support for students earning graduate and undergraduate degrees in American colleges and universities. This year’s recipients are pursuing a wide range of study and research including theology, the arts and literature, law, medicine, education and many fields of science and technology.”

CCF President Nicos Zittis stated: “Despite the continuing difficult financial environment, our organization continues to provide scholarships to students of Hellenic descent attending colleges and universities in the United States. This year we offered scholarships in the amount of $34,500 to a group of very talented young women and men who will be pursuing diversified undergraduate and graduate degrees at some of the most prestigious universities in the country. We were very impressed with their academic and non-academic achievements and feel confident that they will become very successful in the careers they choose to pursue.”

The Cyprus Children’s Fund, Inc. grants scholarships to students of Hellenic descent who study full-time at American colleges/universities on an annual basis. The selection of the awards takes place in New York after the applications have been completed; the deadline is April 30 of each year.

The scholarships for 2023 have been awarded to the following students:

Jayla Paschalis (Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce funded scholarship in memory of Dennis Droushiotis) Stephanos Kyprianou Christos Metaxas Ilias Kyriakides Alexandros Darna Andriana Kyriakidou Litsa Dimitropoulos Andrew Haralambous Angelo Pitsilli Zoe Vrakas Daniela Kefalas Nicolette Damianou Eirene Fithian Konstantina Socratous Kypros Dereschuk Rafael Stavrides

The 2024 scholarship applications will be available January 1, 2024 to students of Hellenic origin who are citizens of the United States, Greece and/or Cyprus. Eligible students must be enrolled in September 2023 on a full-time basis at a U.S. accredited College or University. All applications MUST be submitted the latest by April 30, 2024 and MUST follow all instructions. Applications will be available on the organization’s website: www.Cyprus-childrensfund.org.