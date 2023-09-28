x

September 28, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 57ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Associations

The Cyprus Children’s Fund Awarded 16 Students with $34,500 in Scholarships

September 28, 2023
By The National Herald
CCF logo1
The Cyprus Children's Fund logo. Photo: Cyprus Children's Fund

NEW YORK – The Cyprus Children’s Fund (CCF) dedicated to the mission of its Scholarship Program, helping Hellenic students who study at American Universities, has selected 16 students for its 2023 Scholarship Awards for a total amount of $34,500. The members of the Scholarship Committee of the organization, with Chairwoman Elena Anastasiou Rossi, based their selections on need and merit as they received a large number of highly qualified applications. The list included students who study at NYU, Harvard University, Princeton University, University of Rhode Island, University of Miami, UCLA, University of North Florida, the Manhattan School of Music, Northeastern University, and the Juilliard School of the Arts.

Mrs. Rossi stated: “The philosopher Diogenes said, ‘The foundation of every state is the education of its youth.’ The Cyprus Children’s Fund is very proud to continue honoring that charge. Despite the challenging conditions we continue to navigate, we are very committed to providing scholarship support for students earning graduate and undergraduate degrees in American colleges and universities. This year’s recipients are pursuing a wide range of study and research including theology, the arts and literature, law, medicine, education and many fields of science and technology.”

CCF President Nicos Zittis stated: “Despite the continuing difficult financial environment, our organization continues to provide scholarships to students of Hellenic descent attending colleges and universities in the United States. This year we offered scholarships in the amount of $34,500 to a group of very talented young women and men who will be pursuing diversified undergraduate and graduate degrees at some of the most prestigious universities in the country. We were very impressed with their academic and non-academic achievements and feel confident that they will become very successful in the careers they choose to pursue.”

The Cyprus Children’s Fund, Inc. grants scholarships to students of Hellenic descent who study full-time at American colleges/universities on an annual basis. The selection of the awards takes place in New York after the applications have been completed; the deadline is April 30 of each year.

The scholarships for 2023 have been awarded to the following students:

  1. Jayla Paschalis (Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce funded scholarship in memory of Dennis Droushiotis)
  2. Stephanos Kyprianou
  3. Christos Metaxas
  4. Ilias Kyriakides
  5. Alexandros Darna
  6. Andriana Kyriakidou
  7. Litsa Dimitropoulos
  8. Andrew Haralambous
  9. Angelo Pitsilli
  10. Zoe Vrakas
  11. Daniela Kefalas
  12. Nicolette Damianou
  13. Eirene Fithian
  14. Konstantina Socratous
  15. Kypros Dereschuk
  16. Rafael Stavrides

The 2024 scholarship applications will be available January 1, 2024 to students of Hellenic origin who are citizens of the United States, Greece and/or Cyprus. Eligible students must be enrolled in September 2023 on a full-time basis at a U.S. accredited College or University. All applications MUST be submitted the latest by April 30, 2024 and MUST follow all instructions. Applications will be available on the organization’s website: www.Cyprus-childrensfund.org.

RELATED

United States
The First Lady of Cyprus Visited St. Demetrios School in Astoria

ASTORIA – First Lady of the Republic of Cyprus Philippa Karsera Christodoulidis visited the main campus of Saint Demetrios School in Astoria on September 22.

Politics
Greek-American Mark Vafiades in the Springfield Civic Association’s Candidate Forum
Nextgen
The Excellent Student, Panagiotis Koutsoukos, Who Was Awarded a TNH Scholarship

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.