The Crime of Electronic Eavesdropping and its Implications

Editorial

The issue of wiretapping or hacking our phones, computers, etc. is one of the great issues of our time.

How would you feel if a stranger listened in on your private conversations? How would you feel if a stranger stole personal photos from your computer? I’m sure you wouldn’t like it at all, to put it mildly.

Nowadays, however, this crime is widespread. And it’s not just a practice of governments, as one would think, but also of individuals and companies that have the means and know-how to do something like this.

Of course, when it comes from governments, it is even worse.

And yet it happens.

According to a report in yesterday’s New York Times – leading citizens of at least six European Union countries have been victims. Hackers have entered the computers of the Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Spain, the Prime Minister of Belgium, high-ranking members of the EU and President Macron…

Among the potential victims is Nikos Androulakis, leader of Greece’s PASOK/KINAL, according to an EU investigation – although the attempt of those who wanted to ‘plant’ a bug in his phone failed.

This is a very serious issue, which the Greek government is dealing with responsibly.

The Prime Minister asked the Speaker of the Parliament to immediately convene the Institutions and Transparency Committee of the Parliament, to examine the issue.

We hope it will be fully resolved soon. This issue should not hang like a sword of Damocles over the heads of Mr. Androulakis’ political opponents…