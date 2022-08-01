x

August 1, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 79ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Editorial

The Crime of Electronic Eavesdropping and its Implications

August 1, 2022
By Antonis H. Diamataris
ΚΑΤΑΘΕΣΗ ΜΗΝΥΤΗΡΙΑΣ ΑΝΑΦΟΡΑΣ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΙΣΑΓΓΕΛΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΑΡΕΙΟΥ ΠΑΓΟΥ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟ ΤΟΥ ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΣ ΑΛΛΑΓΗΣ Ν. ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗ(EUROKINISSI)
PASOK leader Androulakis reports attempt to tap his mobile phone. (Photo by EUROKINISSI)

The issue of wiretapping or hacking our phones, computers, etc. is one of the great issues of our time.

How would you feel if a stranger listened in on your private conversations? How would you feel if a stranger stole personal photos from your computer? I’m sure you wouldn’t like it at all, to put it mildly.

Nowadays, however, this crime is widespread. And it’s not just a practice of  governments, as one would think, but also of individuals and companies that have the means and know-how to do something like this.

Of course, when it comes from governments, it is even worse.

And yet it happens.

According to a report in yesterday’s New York Times – leading citizens of at least six European Union countries have been victims. Hackers have entered the computers of the Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Spain, the Prime Minister of Belgium, high-ranking members of the EU and President Macron…

Among the potential victims is Nikos Androulakis, leader of Greece’s PASOK/KINAL, according to an EU investigation – although the attempt of those who wanted to ‘plant’ a bug in his phone failed.

This is a very serious issue, which the Greek government is dealing with responsibly.

The Prime Minister asked the Speaker of the Parliament to immediately convene the Institutions and Transparency Committee of the Parliament, to examine the issue.

We hope it will be fully resolved soon.  This issue should not hang like a sword of Damocles over the heads of Mr. Androulakis’ political opponents…

RELATED

Columnists
Tavli Talk

Your chips are the darker color.

Columnists
Ancient Stones Speak to Dr. Cosmopoulos – And He Enlightens the Rest of Us
Columnists
Historical Observations: The Escape of Prince Andrew

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Governor: Search for Kentucky Flood Victims Could Take Weeks

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor said it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 16 people when torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings