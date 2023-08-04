x

August 4, 2023

Columnists

The Council of the Metropolis of Chicago Exposes Elpidophoros

August 4, 2023
Analysis by Theodore Kalmoukos
ΑΡΧΟΝΤΕΣ-ΣΙΚΑΓΟΥ-1
Archons with Metropolitan Nathanael of Chicago and Bishop Timothy of Hexamilion, Chancellor of the Metropolis of Chicago. (Photo: Metropolis of Chicago)

The contents of the lengthy letter written by the members of the Metropolitan Council of Chicago to Archbishop Elpidophoros on July 21, 2023, were both interesting and revealing. The National Herald published the main points of the letter on July 23.

Firstly, it should be emphasized that the letter was well-written and theologically and ecclesiastically well-documented, giving it special weight and credibility. It was characterized by sincerity, courage, love, and at the same time, their concern for the Church, while their worry about the situation Elpidophoros has put the Church and the Greek Orthodox community in was evident. For this reason, they wrote to him clearly, directly, and boldly, expressing their fear that his words and actions are destroying and dividing the Church. They urged him to ‘abandon’ his proposals to change the Charter of the Archdiocese.

A very interesting point of the letter was that the clergy and laity who are members of the Chicago Metropolis Council consider Elpidophoros dangerous, even for the Patriarchate itself. Here is what they specifically wrote to him:

“Your public comments inexplicably raise serious questions about the legitimacy of the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s decisions.

You have stated publicly that the charter of 2003 contains “uncanonical” elements, essentially that the Ecumenical Patriarchate approved and enacted a canonical anomaly that now, twenty years later, “must” be corrected. We are left to wonder whether you have weighed what a grave and far-reaching precedent such public comments create for the Archdiocese and the Ecumenical Patriarchate, our Mother Church.

“Are we to believe that the Holy Spirit was not present in the process that culminated in the adoption of the 2003 charter? If we were to accept your claims as true, how do we reconcile them with other decisions of the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate? Should we be surprised if people nationwide begin to follow suit in the spirit of your words and question other synodal decisions? The unsettling list of questions could go on but, as anyone can plainly see, they have deep, theological consequences related to the Mother Church and who we are as

Orthodox Christians. Most significantly, if the 2003 charter is “uncanonical” as you stated several times in your remarks on July 7, why was it initially approved by the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate?”

The most serious and essential point of the letter, on which the opinion of many clergy and laity throughout the Archdiocese, and not only, converges, is the following:

“We also have serious concerns about how greater concentration of authority in New York will be perceived by our laypeople, especially by our young families and young unmarried adults – the next generation of Orthodox Christian leaders.

“To these independent-thinking members of the Church, the lack of transparency and the absence of detailed, specific proposed revisions to the charter is disturbing. Even more disturbing is the still unaddressed question of what would happen to the financial assets of the Metropolises and parishes under your vision. Would these assets be absorbed and controlled by the Archdiocese? Would the assets be liquidated for a cash infusion given the Archdiocese’s financial predicament? Would the clergy and laity have a say in such decisions?”

Yes, this is precisely the heart of the matter. In other words, in simpler terms, all this fuss about the Charter was stirred up over the ‘green’ as many laypeople characterize it – meaning the dollars. They believe that the Phanar, with Elpidophoros as its ‘agent,’ wants to get its hands on the financial assets of the Metropolises and consequently, the communities. Their question “what would happen to the financial assets of the Metropolises and parishes under your vision. Would these assets be absorbed and controlled by the Archdiocese? Would the assets be liquidated for a cash infusion given the Archdiocese’s financial predicament? Would the clergy and laity have a say in such decisions reveals the real intentions.”

The question of why all this is happening, what is going on, can be partially answered by the anxious question posed in the letter of the Council of the Metropolis of Chicago about the financial assets of the Metropolises and communities, which, as The National Herald is aware, is held by many others throughout America. Sincerely, I hope that this is the only reason for the excessive tolerance and support of Elpidophoros by the Phanar.

The National Herald

