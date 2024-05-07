x

May 7, 2024

The Consul General of Greece in New York Dinos Konstantinou Has Been Recalled

May 7, 2024
By Theodore Kalmoukos
Ukraine exhibit Consul General Dinos Konstantinou IMG_9992
FILE - Consul General of Greece in New York Dinos Konstantinou at the podium during the opening of the photo exhibition, Mariupol and Odesa: Stories of Resistance, on February 22 at the Consulate General of Greece in New York. Photo: Eleni Sakellis

BOSTON – Greece’s Consul General in New York, Dinos Konstantinou, is being recalled to the central office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Athens less than two years after taking office on August 22, 2022. He will be appointed ambassador to the Czech Republic, whose capital is Prague.

Konstantinou’s tenure included by some political and Community turmoil in December of 2023 following the opening of an art exhibition at the Consulate that included a work by artist Georgia Lale in which Greek flag was presented in pink. Created as a statement about femicide, the flag was composed of sheets given to the artist by women living in Greece. The pink flag was removed following the intervention of the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Georgios Gerapetritis.

Konstantinou is expected to depart New York in September, and a replacement is being sought in Athens.

