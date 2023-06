Composition of New Government of Greek PM Mitsotakis Announced

VIDEO

Announcement of the composition of the new government at the General Secretariat for Information and Communication, Monday 26 June 2023. (YORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The composition of the new government of the New Democracy party led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was announced by government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis. The new ministers will be sworn in on Tuesday and on Wednesday the first cabinet session will convene with its new members.

NEW CABINET (following June 25, 2023 elections)

Prime Minister: Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Ministry of National Economy and Finance

Minister: Kostis Chatzidakis

Alternate Minister Nikos Papathanassis

Deputy Minister: Haris Theocharis

Deputy Minister: Thanos Petralias

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Minister: Giorgos Gerapetritis

Deputy Minister: Giorgos Kotsiras

Deputy Minister: Alexandra Papadopoulou

Deputy Minister: Kostas Fragogiannis

National Defence Ministry

Minister: Nikos Dendias

Deputy Minister: Yiannis Kefalogiannis

Deputy Minister: Nikos Hardalias

Ministry of Interior

Minister: Niki Kerameos

Alternate Minister: Thodoris Livanios

Deputy Minister on Macedonia-Thrace: Stathis Konstantinidis

Deputy Minister: Vivi Charalambogianni

Ministry of Education, Religious Affairs and Sports

Minister: Kyriakos Pierrakakis

Deputy Minister for Sports: Yiannis Economou

Deputy Minister: Zeta Makri

Deputy Minister: Domna Michailidou

Ministry of Health

Minister: Michalis Chryssochoidis

Alternate Minister: Irini Agapidaki

Deputy Minister: Dimitris Vartzopoulos

Deputy Minister: Marios Themistocleous

Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport

Minister: Christos Staikouras

Deputy Minister: Christina Alexopoulou

Deputy Minister: Nichos Tachiaos

Ministry of Environment and Energy

Minister: Theodoros Skylakakis

Deputy Minister: Nikos Tagaras

Deputy Minister: Alexandra Sdoukou

Ministry of Development

Minister: Kostas Skrekas

Deputy Minister: Maximos Senetakis

Deputy Minister: Anna Mani-Papadimitriou

Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare

Minister: Adonis Georgiadis

Deputy Minister: Vassilis Spanakis

Deputy Minister: Panos Tsakloglou

Ministry of Citizen Protection

Minister: Notis Mitarachi

Deputy Minister: Kostas Katsafados

Ministry of Justice

Minister: Giorgos Floridis

Deputy Minister: Yiannis Bougas

Ministry of Culture

Minister: Lina Mendoni

Deputy Minister: Christos Dimas

Ministry of Migration and Asylum

Minister: Dimitris Keridis

Deputy Minister: Sophia Voultepsi

Ministry of Social Cohesion and Family

Minister: Sophia Zacharaki

Deputy Minister: Maria Kefala

Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food

Minister: Lefteris Avgenakis

Deputy Minister: Dionyssis Stamenitis

Deputy Minister: Stavros Keletsis

Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy

Minister: Miltiadis Varvitsiotis

Deputy Minister: Yiannis Pappas

Ministry of Tourism

Minister: Olga Kefalogianni

Deputy Minister: Elena Rapti

Ministry of Digital Governance

Minister: Dimitris Papastergiou

Deputy Minister: Konstantinos Kyranakis

Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection

Minister: Vassilis Kikilias

Deputy Minister: Christos Triantopoulos

Deputy Minister: Evangelos Tournas

State Minister: Makis Voridis

State Minister: Stavros Papastavrou

State Minister: Akis Skertsos

Deputy State Minister to the Prime Minister and Director of the Prime Minister’s Office: Yiannis Bratakos

Deputy State Minister to the Prime Minister: Thanassis Kontogeorgis

Government spokesman: Pavlos Marinakis

In addition, the New Democracy parliamentary group will propose Ioannina Deputy Constantine Tassoulas as Parliament president.

The new cabinet will be sworn in at 13:00 on Tuesday, at the Presidential Mansion. It will be followed by the change in leadership at each ministry.

The first meeting of the full cabinet will take place on Wednesday, at Maximos Mansion.