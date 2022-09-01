x

The Community Remembers and Mourns Dr. Anastasios Kassapidis

September 1, 2022
By The National Herald
original-33607 (1)
Dr. Anastasios Kasapidis.

New York – One of the historical leaders of the Greek-American community in the New York Metropolitan Area, Dr. Anastasios Kassapidis, passed away at the age of 94, on August 30.

Dr. Kassapidis was the heart and soul of a remarkable family, distinguished largely in the biomedical field.

He served the members of the Community as a dedicated and distinguished physician, mainly in Astoria. He was also active at Community and in its endeavors, his participation characterized by his genuine, pure, and fiery patriotism.

The professor-surgeon was born in 1928 in Taharochori Veria in the Imathia prefecture and had three other siblings.

Dr. Kassapidis was married to Vassiliki, nee Trageli, with whom he gave birth to two children, Sotirios (1961) who is a pulmonologist, and Amalia (1965) who is a pediatrician.

‘The doctor’ – as everyone called him – was a friend, ardent reader, and strong supporter of the National Herald, Greek letters, the Greek language, and of Greece.

He proudly used to declare, “my children have progressed in life and work hard.” His son Sotirios Kasapidis is married to pulmonology professor Rania Kontou, with whom he has two children. His daughter Amalia is a pediatrician married to Dr. Spiro Spireas, the founder and president of the pharmaceutical company Sigmapharm Laboratories based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. They have two children Sotiris and Maria.

