The Community of St. Philip in Nashua, NH Celebrates 50th Anniversary

United States

His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston officiates during Orthros and Divine Liturgy on Sunday, November 5 at the Saint Philip church in Nashua, NH, marking the fiftieth anniversary of the community. (Photo: TNH/Theodore Kalmoukos)

BOSTON – With his presence and ‘chorostasia’ – he was the officiating clergyman – and with his moving homily as well as his blessings, Metropolitan Methodios of Boston led the community of St. Philip the Apostle in a celebration on Sunday, November 5 of the fiftieth anniversary of its unification and relocation to its current home in the city of Nashua, NH. It is the only community in the Metropolis of Boston and the entire Archdiocese of America that bears the name of St. Philip the Apostle.

In his sermon, Metropolitan Methodios said among other things, “I came to embrace all of you and thank you for celebrating last night the fifty years of the parish, and in this way, you promised that the next fifty years will also be blessed by our benevolent God. Last night, the first period of the community ended, and the next fifty years begin today. Just as you inherited this great legacy of Greek Orthodoxy, you will pass on this same legacy to the new generations.”

Metropolitan Methodios emphasized that “in the coming years, your concern should be the ministry to the youth. Whatever you do as a community, you should do it for the good of your youth, as the youth is the future of Orthodoxy, not only here in St. Philip but in every parish of our Archdiocese.”

Speaking about the Church’s hymnology, Metropolitan Methodios, who encouraged the faithful to sing said, “every hymn is also a sermon; every hymn is a treasure of the Orthodox Church. Therefore, pass on this treasure to the generations to come.”

Metropolitan Methodios referred to the Gospel passage of the rich man and Lazarus and emphasized that “even among us today, there are many ‘Lazari’ whom we ignore. I don’t mean those who are unwilling to work and are lazy, but those people who are truly poor, who don’t have a piece of bread to put in their mouths.”

At another point, he mentioned that “every Sunday, our Church has designated the reading of a Gospel passage to teach and guide us, so it is essential that we read the Gospel every day, even for ten minutes. I assure you that this reading of the New Testament will fill your hearts with joy and hope for your future and the future of this blessed community.”

A reception and a light luncheon were held in the community hall afterward.

On Saturday night, a dinner dance was held at the Double Tree Hotel in Nashua, attended by about 250 people, including the well-known television anchorman Ernie Anastos, who has roots in Nashua and the community of St. Philip. He told The National Herald that “my grandfather was a priest and was one of the first hundred priests ordained in America. He served in the Evangelismos community here in Nashua before the unification with the other community of St. Nicholas.”

He also mentioned that “I started my career at the small radio station WOTW in Nashua and later moved to New York as an anchor. I am delighted to be here tonight because I love Nashua, I love the spirit of this community, and when I am invited to speak, I always remember my roots.” Anastos emphasized, “I always remember my Greek heritage because I feel very proud of it. I love the Church and Christ, but I also love the community where I grew up and learned so much.”

The event was attended by the Rev. Athanasios Chininis, who served in the community of St. Philip for seventeen years and now presides at the Cathedral of the Annunciation in Boston. Also present was the Rev. Nicholas Anctil, presiding priest of the community of the Holy Trinity in New Rochelle, New York, who was born in Nashua and was the first altar boy in the unified community of St. Philip.

It should be noted that in the city of Nashua, two communities were established at the beginning of the 20th century, one dedicated to the Annunciation of the Theotokos and the other to St. Nicholas, due to the political division in Greece between the so-called Royalists and Venizelists, which unfortunately had spread to the Greek-American community. The two churches were located in the same neighborhood, in close proximity to each other.

However, in 1972, the two communities were merged into one. Land was purchased in a prominent location in the city, right next to the main artery Route 3, and the current beautiful church was constructed during the Archbishopric tenure of the late Archbishop Iakovos.

To avoid the feeling that one of the two communities ‘won’, it was decided to abandon both previous names, the Annunciation and St. Nicholas, and to give the newly built church and the united community the name of St. Philip the Apostle, with the first priest being Father Sotirios Alexopoulos, who served in the new community of St. Philip for 25 years.

The city of Nashua is approximately 45 miles from Boston and has a thriving economy due to the high-tech Industries it hosts. It also has one of the largest shopping complexes in New England, the Pheasant Lane Mall.

It is noted here that the author of this article offers his volunteer chanting services to the community on Sundays and major holidays.