x

May 16, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 61ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Politics

The Commission on Presidential Debates Faces an Uncertain Future after Biden and Trump Bypassed It

May 16, 2024
By Associated Press
debates1
President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speak during the debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. on Oct. 22, 2020. President Joe Biden and Trump have agreed to participate in two general election debates: One in June and one in September. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

PHOENIX  — The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, which has planned presidential faceoffs in every election since 1988, has an uncertain future after President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump struck an agreement to meet on their own.

The Biden and Trump campaigns announced a deal Wednesday to meet for debates in June on CNN and September on ABC. Just a day earlier, Frank Fahrenkopf, chair of the Commission on Presidential Debates, had sounded optimistic that the candidates would eventually come around to accepting the commission’s debates.

“There’s no way you can force anyone to debate,” Fahrenkopf said in a virtual meeting of supporters of No Labels, which has continued as an advocacy group after it abandoned plans for a third-party presidential ticket. But he noted candidates have repeatedly toyed with skipping debates or finding alternatives before eventually showing up, though one was canceled in 2020 when Trump refused to appear virtually after he contracted COVID-19.

In reaching an agreement on their own, Biden and Trump sidelined a commission that aims to set neutral rules and provide a forum that’s simultaneously broadcast on all major networks.

The commission suggested in a statement Wednesday that it would not immediately let go of its plans.

The commission was “established in 1987 specifically to ensure that such debates reliably take place and reach the widest television, radio and streaming audience,” the statement said. “Our 2024 sites, all locations of higher learning, are prepared to host debates on dates chosen to accommodate early voters. We will continue to be ready to execute this plan.”

A cameraman is silhouetted against an an American flag during preparations for the presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2016. The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, which has planned presidential faceoffs in every election since 1988, has an uncertain future after President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump struck an agreement to meet on their own. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Representatives for the commission did not respond to requests for further comment.

The Biden and Trump campaigns had both been critical of the commission’s plans, including the dates it set in September and October, after voters in many states will have already started casting ballots by mail.

Fahrenkopf on Tuesday said he had not spoken to representatives for either Biden or Trump. All the while, the campaigns had closed in on their own agreements. But he defended the importance of television debates in general.

“You learn a lot about the personality of the candidate,” Fahrenkopf said. “Not only where they stand on the issues but how they conduct themselves and how you feel about how they conduct themselves.”

RELATED

Politics
Will Jurors Believe Michael Cohen? Defense Keys on Witness’ Credibility at Trump Hush Money Trial

NEW YORK  — With prosecutors' hush money case against Donald Trump barreling toward its end, their star witness will be back in the hot seat Thursday as defense lawyers try to chip away at Michael Cohen's crucial testimony implicating the former president.

Economy
US Inflation Eased Last Month in the First Slowdown of 2024
Politics
Biden Administration is Sending $1 Billion More in Weapons, Ammo to Israel, Congressional Aides Say

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

AP Investigation: In Hundreds of Deadly Police Encounters, Officers Broke Multiple Safety Guidelines

In hundreds of deaths where police used force meant to stop someone without killing them, officers violated well-known guidelines for safely restraining and subduing people — not simply once or twice, but multiple times.

NEW YORK – The International Coordinating Committee - Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA) is taking the fight for Cyprus to Washington, DC, and commemorating the 50th dark anniversary of the illegal invasion and occupation during the 39th Annual PSEKA Cyprus Conference in Washington, DC, June 11-13.

MESSINIA – Giannis Antetokounmpo, professional Milwaukee Bucks basketball player, MVP of the NBA, and a Greek national hero, has chosen Costa Navarino for his first holiday home in his homeland Greece.

NEW YORK  — With prosecutors' hush money case against Donald Trump barreling toward its end, their star witness will be back in the hot seat Thursday as defense lawyers try to chip away at Michael Cohen's crucial testimony implicating the former president.

BANSKA BYSTRICA, Slovakia  — Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot multiple times and gravely wounded Wednesday, but his deputy prime minister said he believed Fico would survive.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.