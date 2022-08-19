‘The Colour of Misery’ Follows an Up-and-Coming Teenage Actor as He Pursues His Dream of Becoming a Movie Star

Literature

TINLEY PARK, Ill. – August 19, 2022 – ( Newswire.com ) Africa Washington has completed her new book “The Colour of Misery”: a compelling coming-of-age story that follows Thomas Clauffer, a young actor in a sitcom who dreams of becoming a successful movie star. When he meets his soulmate, his whole world changes.

Taking place before social media and cell phones, this story reflects a time when interracial dating was frowned upon. Although their souls connect immediately, the obstacles they face are devastating.

Author Africa Washington writes, “Thomas was a young boy who had always dreamed of becoming an actor. He loved the big screen and the wonderful things that came along with it. For the meantime though, he was employed as one of the cast members on a successful nighttime series. Great Achievements was a drama that played once a week on cable, and it had become one of the year’s top shows. His mother Beth was his manager. She was exceptionally good but extremely strict. With her demanding schedule, Thomas was missing out on his childhood.”

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Africa Washington’s impactful tale follows Thomas as he navigates fame and love, facing monumental challenges along the way.

Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase “The Colour of Misery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

