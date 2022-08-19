x

August 19, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.01 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 97ºF

Literature

‘The Colour of Misery’ Follows an Up-and-Coming Teenage Actor as He Pursues His Dream of Becoming a Movie Star

August 19, 2022
By Associated Press
AP3743608216925633
AP3743608216925633

TINLEY PARK, Ill. – August 19, 2022 – ( Newswire.com ) Africa Washington has completed her new book “The Colour of Misery”: a compelling coming-of-age story that follows Thomas Clauffer, a young actor in a sitcom who dreams of becoming a successful movie star. When he meets his soulmate, his whole world changes.

Taking place before social media and cell phones, this story reflects a time when interracial dating was frowned upon. Although their souls connect immediately, the obstacles they face are devastating.

Author Africa Washington writes, “Thomas was a young boy who had always dreamed of becoming an actor. He loved the big screen and the wonderful things that came along with it. For the meantime though, he was employed as one of the cast members on a successful nighttime series. Great Achievements was a drama that played once a week on cable, and it had become one of the year’s top shows. His mother Beth was his manager. She was exceptionally good but extremely strict. With her demanding schedule, Thomas was missing out on his childhood.”

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Africa Washington’s impactful tale follows Thomas as he navigates fame and love, facing monumental challenges along the way.

Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase “The Colour of Misery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

About Newman Springs Publishing:

Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.

Press Release Service by Newswire.com

Original Source: Author Africa Washington’s New Book ‘The Colour of Misery’ Follows an Up-and-Coming Teenage Actor as He Pursues His Dream of Becoming a Movie Star

 

RELATED

Culture
Climate Protesters Target the Vatican’s Laocoon Statue

ROME — Italian environmental activists staged a second museum protest in as many months, gluing their hands Thursday to the base of one of the Vatican Museums' most important ancient sculptures, the Laocoon.

Culture
Randy Rainbow, Master Satirist, Vies with Goliaths for Emmy
Arts
Hanae Mori, Japanese Designer for Films, Empress, Dies at 96

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Agent: Rushdie Off Ventilator and Talking, Day After attack

MAYVILLE, N.Y.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings