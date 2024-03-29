The children of Greece

Columnists

Only great emotion, joy, pride, and hope can be felt by anyone who sees the children of our Greek-American Community celebrating, singing, dancing, and praising Greece on the occasion of its great National Anniversary, the 25th of March 1821, which marked the beginning of the Revolution that brought the long-awaited freedom the Turks to Greece.

Yes, from the Turks, and this must never be forgotten, nor should we hesitate to say it and write it. Yes, we believe in smooth and good relations and friendly approaches, but woe betide us if we forget that today the Turks hold a large part of Cyprus captive and enslaved. They desecrate the holy and sacred sites of our Genos, specifically Aghia Sophia, the Monastery of Chora, and many other sacred lands and monuments.

For half a century, we have talked, performed, protested, petitioned for the reopening of the Halki Theological School, but we have done very little for Aghia Sophia. Unfortunately, the Monastery of Chora, with its unique mosaics and frescoes, which recently Erdogan, the Islamist, converted from a museum to a mosque, has hardly concerned us at all.

Hellenism everywhere, for the sake of the Patriarchate, continues to make economic injections into the economy of Turkey enabling it to arm itself and threaten Greece and to covet our islands. Unfortunately, this is the harsh truth.