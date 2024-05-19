The Chicago Greek Restaurant – in Nevada – Has New Owners, Same Food

General News

The words Chicago and Greek go together, especially when it comes to food, so the Chicago Greek restaurant has drawn a lot of customers to its Mesquite, NV location but it was sold by former owners Tassos Spentzos and Laura Andrews.

The new owner Story Simon isn’t about to change what brought people there and told The Mega Valley Progress that the quality cuisine that brought the restaurant a 4.8 out of 5 review will be on the menu.

“We are keeping things the same,” Simon said. “We moved here and just fell in love with the restaurant,” she said of the eatery that opened in 2017. Spentzos and Andrews are helping out, teaching Simon and her two sons Dylan and Austin how. “I am learning a lot about buying wholesale and even though the market is volatile we can’t panic,” she said. “That is where Tassos has come in and helped. He reminds us: we can’t panic,” she added. But with its reputation, she won’t have to.