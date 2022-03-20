The CHC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Aid Appeal

Worldwide

MONTREAL – The Canadian Hellenic Congress released the following statement on March 9 concerning the situation in Ukraine:

“The Canadian Hellenic Congress (CHC) – like the rest of the world – is horrified, angered and deeply saddened by the images and news coming from the war in Ukraine and stands united with the people of Ukraine who are facing a devastating crisis and human tragedy resulting from the horrific, unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia. In an effort to assist the people of Ukraine, including our fellow Hellenes, the CHC calls upon Canadians of Hellenic descent to help respond to the urgent needs in Ukraine for financial and humanitarian aid.

Details pertaining to humanitarian aid are available on the websites of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC): http://www.ucc.ca and the Canadian Red Cross: https://www.redcross.ca/.

For anyone able to offer support to Ukrainian refugees, a form is available on the UCC’s website: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/65YKNT8.

Donations can also be made to the Canada Ukraine Foundation and Ukrainian Canadian Congress joint Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal: www.cufoundation.ca.

Like so many others, we stand with Ukraine in calling for the restoration of peace, respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and the protection of its people. Our hearts, prayers and thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and to Ukrainians in the Diaspora for continued hope and for the immediate end to this tragic war.”

