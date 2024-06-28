The Chaos in the Greek Opposition and the Solution

Editorial

Time in Greece moves slowly. Naturally, it has accelerated over time, but it continues to remain… slow. This wouldn’t be of much significance if the rest of the world moved at the same pace. However, it does not. On the contrary, the rest of the Western world moves very quickly, with both the positive and negative consequences that this has for countries.

Take politics for example. The European elections sent a message not only to Kyriakos Mitsotakis. After all, Mitsotakis won by a large margin – by 14 points. They also sent a strong message to both Kasselakis and Androulakis. And at least Kasselakis, the president of SYRIZA, came in second even with reduced percentages compared to the corresponding European elections four years ago. But what about Androulakis, who came in third?

Since then, no one has dared to challenge Mitsotakis. However, chaos prevails in both ‘democratic’ parties. Kasselakis is able to and does show strength to his doubters, standing strong even against Alexis Tsipras, who is testing the waters to see if it suits him to return to politics and even – please note – founded… a foundation. He has become… a statesman.

In general, the challenge to Kasselakis is limited and weak. It seems that he will be given the opportunity to reach the next elections – though he will probably be worn out – after first getting rid of many burdens. But Androulakis? He is not succeeding, according to general opinion. That’s why various contenders are emerging, such as the incumbent Mayor of Athens Haris Doukas, trying to take his place.

All of this would leave us indifferent if it did not concern the country’s interest. The country cannot be governed for a long time without an opposition. Kyriakos Mitsotakis governs as if there is an opposition, but this should not continue indefinitely.

Therefore, these left-center parties should be able to merge and form a strong opposition with the prospect of eventually being elected.

Of course, the question is… under whose leadership? Since they cannot find the solution among themselves, let them allow the members of their parties to vote.

That is the best solution.