‘The Chalice of the Gods’ by Rick Riordan Due out September 26

Literature

Ancient Greek mythology continues to inspire artists and writers to the present day. Retellings in novel form have been extremely popular in recent years, especially those highlighting the lesser known characters in the myths. In the realm of children’s books and young adult novels, the myths, usually with the violence toned down considerably, have inspired some very successful works. ‘The Chalice of the Gods’, the latest book in the popular ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ series by Rick Riordan is set to be released on September 26.

According to the book’s description, after saving the world multiple times, Percy Jackson is hoping to have a normal senior year. Unfortunately, the gods aren’t quite done with him. Percy will have to fulfill a new quest in order to get the necessary letter of recommendation from Mount Olympus for college.

Readers new to Percy Jackson and dedicated fans who have been awaiting this reunion for more than a decade will delight equally in this latest humorous take on Greek mythology. The book is geared toward ages 8-12 and will likely encourage further reading if the young readers have not already enjoyed the previous books in the series.

Riordan’s first book in the series is ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief’ was originally published in 2005 and features the 12-year-old Percy Jackson on the most dangerous quest of his life. With the help of a satyr and a daughter of Athena, Percy must journey across the United States to catch a thief who has stolen the original weapon of mass destruction – Zeus‘ master bolt. Along the way, he must face a host of mythological enemies determined to stop him. Most of all, he must come to terms with a father he has never known, and an Oracle that has warned him of betrayal by a friend.

‘The Sea of Monsters’, published in 2006, is book two in the series. When Thalia’s tree is mysteriously poisoned, the magical borders of Camp Half-Blood begin to fail. Now Percy and his friends have just days to find the only magic item powerful to save the camp before it is overrun by monsters. The catch: they must sail into the Sea of Monsters to find it. Along the way, Percy must stage a daring rescue operation to save his old friend Grover, and he learns a terrible secret about his own family, which makes him question whether being the son of Poseidon is an honor or a curse.

‘The Titan’s Curse’, published in 2007, is book three, which follows Percy Jackson as he gets an urgent distress call from his friend Grover and immediately prepares for battle. He knows he will need his powerful demigod allies at his side, his trusty bronze sword Riptide, and… a ride from his mom.

Book four,’ The Battle of the Labyrinth’, published in 2008, finds Percy Jackson not expecting freshman orientation to be any fun, but when a mysterious mortal acquaintance appears, pursued by demon cheerleaders, things quickly go from bad to worse.

‘The Last Olympian’, published 2009, is the fifth book in the series in which the long-awaited prophecy surrounding Percy’s 16th birthday unfolds. As the battle for Western civilization rages on the streets of Manhattan, Percy faces a terrifying suspicion that he may be fighting against his own fate.

The original books in the series are available in bookstores, libraries, and online.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods by Rick Riordan is available for pre-order online and is set to be released on September 26.