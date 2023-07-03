x

July 3, 2023

Editorial

The Celebration of the 4th of July at the U.S. Embassy in Athens

July 3, 2023
By Antonis H. Diamataris
Ambassador Tsunis delivers remarks on Independence Day 2023 Celebration (June 29, 2023). (Photo: https://gr.usembassy.gov/)

A few days ago, around 1500 guests of the American Ambassador to Greece, George Tsounis, gathered at the embassy residence to celebrate the 247th anniversary of American Independence. The garden of the residence was filled with dignitaries, but mostly with people who responded to his invitation to wish the ambassador well and to experience the excitement of the 4th of July celebration far from the United States.

Among them were many Greek Americans. In fact, on this festive day, Stavros Niarchos Foundation President Andreas Drakopoulos, himself a Greek American, addressed the audience.

It was the first time that an American ambassador opened the doors of the embassy residence so widely to so many Greeks. This is certainly an indication of the good relations between the two countries but also a revealing aspect of the character and mindset of the ambassador.

It is no coincidence that he is currently the most popular public figure in Greece.

Above all, the 4th of July celebration was a Greek-American festival of alliance, shared principles and values.

It was a celebration of Greek Americans, proud of both their countries.

The playing of the national anthems of America and Greece was the moment of revelation. It was a moment of deep emotion and recognition of their dual identity. It was the moment when Greek Americans stood tall, filled with pride upon hearing the national anthem of the United States.

But it was also the moment when they did the same during the playing of the Greek national anthem that followed. The struggles and unimaginable sacrifices of generations of Greek Americans found their vindication that evening.

The great historian Professor Theodore Saloutos (1910 – 1980), a child of immigrants, studied the Greek-American community in depth and wrote his two classic books: “The Greeks of the United States” (1964) and “They Remember America” (1956).

In the first book, he presents the life of Greeks in America, and in the second, as the title suggests, the repatriated Greek Americans. In the latter, repatriated Greek Americans left a part of their soul in America.

In a similar way, the Greek Americans reacted to the playing of the American national anthem. Even those who were in Athens for vacation showed their emotion, love and gratitude to the country where they were born or adopted, without forgetting their place of origin.

