The Causes of Alexis Tsipras’ Crash

Editorial

It is not only the polls that show an unprecedented change in the political landscape in Greece, a tilt to the right, and in favor of the New Democracy party.

There are also many voters who openly declare this, both those from SYRIZA and PASOK, who now see that their future and the future of the country lies with ND.

This almost unprecedented change is a great opportunity for the country. This is because now, after many have tasted the bitter fruits of disappointment, of promises without results, they realize that the time has come for Greece to look to its future through the lens of development and modernization, and not to remain stuck in outdated theories.

At the same time, what is called toxicity has also been condemned. Insults, vulgarity, pettiness, rage and even hatred against political opponents. Those who rely on them probably believe that these can replace productive policies, which they cannot. Once upon a time they may have fired people up, but these things now leave people almost indifferent.

In an interesting first interview after his painful defeat, SYRIZA-PS president Alexis Tsipras said the following:

“I will not hide. I am involved in politics, but I am not a machine. I have thought about resigning. It was the first feeling I had and it was not fleeting. It tormented me for several hours. When I got over the shock, I realized I had no right to desert. I have no right to go against history, against the one million who voted for us, to abandon them and leave them alone in a difficult moment.”

I stand in sympathy with the human side of Mr Tsipras’ confession. “I am not a machine…”

I also know that in this day and age, making feelings public does not damage one’s standing in public opinion. On the contrary. It can evoke sympathy.

However, can ‘the Prince’ – to place this discussion in the context of the philosophy of Niccolo Machiavelli – confess that he has considered resigning from public office without irreparably damaging his relationship with his constituents? Can the prince show so much weakness in public without losing the confidence of the people? Are not strength, determination, self-confidence, and bravery essential and necessary ingredients of a leader?

It is these weaknesses that Mr. Tsipras is trying to replace with toxicity and obscenity, with attacks on the family members of his opponents, with false catastrophism, instead of talking about the real problems that face the people. Instead of presenting a vision for the country.

These topics are what the people are interested in, especially those who are struggling to meet their daily needs, to whom – in theory – SYRIZA and PASOK are talking.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis expresses his vision of a Greece with potential, with a leader who can solve the basic, tangible, everyday problems of society. That is why he triumphed.

That is why he won on May 21 and why everything indicates that he will do even better on June 25.